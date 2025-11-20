NJG Honors Eight At 2025 Impacting Lives Ceremony; Marks 125 Years

NORFOLK

On Saturday, November 8, the New Journal and Guide marked its 125th anniversary by hosting the 11th Annual Impacting Lives Breakfast Ceremony at the Murray “Taste and See” Center.

Over the past decade of Impacting Lives ceremonies, many well-known and unsung heroes have received the Impacting Lives Medallion for their contribution to the Hampton Roads community.

The 2025 theme was “Protecting Our Legacies In These Times,” a reminder of the need to protect American Black history now under assault from Trump Presidential mandates that seek to minimize and/or erase the importance and contributions of Blacks to America’s democracy.

This year eight esteemed persons were presented with medallions and proclamations from Publisher Brenda H. Andrews, marking their service and investment in preserving Black historical legacies of the groups they represented.

2025 Honorees were:

Joan Rhodes-Copeland of Norfolk for her lifetime commitment to protecting Black arts and culture;

James “Jimmy Hollins of Charlottesville, who is working to preserve the legacies of more than 100 Black high schools in Virginia now closed;

Crystal Jenkins, Suffolk, Executive Director of the NSU Foundation,ensuring the fiscal integrity of the state’s largest HBCU;

Charles Johnson, Portsmouth, noted historian currently preserving Portsmouth’s Black History;

Jay Lang, Hampton, WHOV station manager, preserving Black Music;

Vivian Oden, Norfolk, Hampton Roads Community Foundation, educating and protecting Black philanthropy;

Black philanthropy; Leah Stith, Portsmouth, preserving the legacy of I.C. Norcom High School; and

Dr. George Reed, protecting the advancement of young Black men through scholarship and mentorship programs.

The Publisher was assisted by Chloe Jones and Del. Cliff Hayes, M.C. and Virginia legislator.

Nearly 400 breakfast guests enjoyed the music of the region’s legendary matriarch of jazz, Connie Parker. Also, they were stirred by a soulful rendition of “In Times Like These” by Sheila Holman, and the inspiring poetry of NJG columnist Sean Bowers. Rev. Dr. Keith Jones served as the minister of the day.