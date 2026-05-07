News Analysis: Reducing Anger and Stopping Violence By Inspiring Self-Worth

By Stephanie E. Myers, Ph.D.

(TriceEdneyWire.com)

People of Color in America are witnessing crisis in families, communities, and workplaces. Examples include violence from ICE attacks in communities, reactions to wars overseas, and domestic violence tragedies across the country.

While national statistics report that homicides and violence in the USA have reduced over the past few years, there are still far too many situations that display destructive, violent behaviors and this must be addressed with solutions—not just explanations.

Some of the institutional causes of violence impacting our communities may include systemic racism, sexism, and classism that rob men, women and children of their valuable self-esteem and self-worth and often result in individuals feeling inferior, lonely and lacking self-worth. Sadly, people who feel inferior and disrespected sometimes transfer their anger into violence where they cause great harm to family members and others.

But how do we inspire people to believe “I Am Somebody” as Rev. Jesse Jackson implored us to do? How do we inspire individuals to believe they were born for a purpose, and they can choose to be positive and productive? How can we build on the concept of “self-worth” to help children and adults overcome pain, without being destructive?

For 15 years Black Women for Positive Change, in partnership with the Positive Change Foundation, have sought to promote non-violence during Annual Months of Non-Violence, Voters Rights, Self-Worth and Understanding AI. Over the years, we have examined tools that we believe can strengthen self-worth and help to prevent violence and de-escalate conflicts.

One tool we learned about and promote are called Peace Circles, and they were introduced to us by the DC Peace Team. Peace Circles bring people together in respectful, safe and supportive environments, with expert facilitators who create settings where individuals can express themselves, be heard and respected.

For example, during the 10th Annual Month of Non-Violence, an 11-year-old boy at a middle-school participated in several Peace Circles. One day he told his teacher that his parents fought regularly and one weekend when they were screaming at each other, he asked them to form a Peace Circle with him. His surprised parents agreed and the three of them sat together and talked about why they were angry. The boy was proud to tell his teacher how he helped his parents de-escalate their anger.

Another example of an informal Peace Circle was when I witnessed my father using Sunday dinners around the kitchen table to encourage family members to express themselves, and their frustrations. I can remember Uncles, Aunts and Cousins sharing experiences and challenges and often respectfully disagreeing. Over time, I saw their self-worth enhanced as they received advice, implemented suggestions and found their lives were improved, with happiness.

Given the levels of stress, conflict, anger and violence we see reflected across America it would be wise to view Peace Circles as demonstration programs in homes, schools, faith institutions, workplaces and communities. The goal would be to promote Peace Circles to enhance the ability of individuals and groups to focus on self-worth, and to help prevent conflicts.

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Peace Circles should be evaluated to determine how effective they can be in anger management, de-escalation of conflicts, and prevention of fights. School Districts and local governments could take the lead to fund demonstration Peace Circles to inspire higher levels of self-worth among young people and to train them in ways to ensure safer families, schools and communities.

Interested parties can contact us at: Positive Change Foundation, Positivechangefdn@gmail.com or visit www.black womenforpositivechange.org.

This commentary is part of a three-part series, powered by TriceEdneyWire.com, dealing with violence across America with a specific focus on domestic violence and mental health.