Sports
New Turf At BTW
Booker T. Washington High School celebrated the dedication of its new turf field with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring school and city leaders, before hosting a dramatic overtime matchup against Heritage of Newport News.
#BookerTWashington #NorfolkSchools #HighSchoolFootball #TurfField #NorfolkVA #StudentAthletes
From NJG Newswire
NORFOLK
BTW Principal Matthew Mason and the Booker T. Washington Athletic Department welcomed Superintendent Dr. James Pohl, NPS administrators, City Council members, School Board members, and representatives from Hellas Construction to the dedication of their newly converted turf field featuring a special ribbon-cutting. The event on Sept. 6 was the Bookers’ first home game this season and went into overtime against Heritage of Newport News before delivering a 36-35 win to the visiting team.
