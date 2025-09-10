New Turf At BTW

From NJG Newswire

NORFOLK

BTW Principal Matthew Mason and the Booker T. Washington Athletic Department welcomed Superintendent Dr. James Pohl, NPS administrators, City Council members, School Board members, and representatives from Hellas Construction to the dedication of their newly converted turf field featuring a special ribbon-cutting. The event on Sept. 6 was the Bookers’ first home game this season and went into overtime against Heritage of Newport News before delivering a 36-35 win to the visiting team.