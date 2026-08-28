New Transport Service Connects NSU Fans To Dick Price Stadium

NJG Newswire

NORFOLK

CampusGo, a new mobility service for NSU sports fans, offers an option for getting from designated parking areas to the stadium gate. The service debuts with the football home opener at Dick Price Stadium on August 29 and continues throughout the season and at additional Norfolk State athletic events, including the basketball season.

CampusGo CEO Dr. Eric Majette said the Norfolk State University launch is the first step toward a mobility model the company intends to adapt for other universities and large-scale events.

Fans will be able to locate a designated CampusGo Hub in the parking areas surrounding Dick Price Stadium, book a ride from their phone and be transported toward the stadium gate by a professional driver. Golf carts and dispatch staff will operate throughout the event.

“Norfolk State is proud to serve as the launch campus for CampusGo,” said Dr. Melody Webb, Norfolk State University Director of Athletics. “We are always looking for innovative partnerships that enhance the game-day experience for our fans and campus community. We look forward to seeing CampusGo become part of the Spartan game-day experience.”

Majette said the Hampton Roads-based mobility company is built around designated pickup Hubs, mobile ride booking, professional drivers and coordinated dispatch operations.

Ashley Lewis, President of CampusGo, said, ”When you arrive on game day, the excitement should start the moment you get on campus. We created CampusGo to make that experience easier. You find your Hub, book your ride, and let us help get you closer to where the excitement is.”

Fans will be able to locate a designated CampusGo Hub in the parking areas surrounding Dick Price Stadium, book a ride from their phone and be transported toward the stadium gate by a professional driver. Golf carts and dispatch staff will operate throughout the event.

Fans can find Hub locations, booking instructions and ride details at www.campus-go.com. Additional game-day parking and gate information is available at NSUSpartans.com.

Norfolk State opens the 2026 football season against Winston-Salem State on Saturday, Aug. 29, at Dick Price Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.