Hampton Roads Community News
New Street Sign Acknowledges Smithfield’s First Black Mayor
By Rosaland Tyler
Associate Editor
New Journal and Guide
On March 19, Smithfield residents acknowledged the contributions of the town’s first Black mayor when it unveiled an honorary street sign reading “James Chapman Way.”
The recent unveiling ceremony follows a street renaming effort which began a few years ago and culminated in the Town Council renaming Quail Street on May 27, 2024, after Smithfield Mayor James Chapman, who made history by being appointed mayor in 1990, was elected the town’s first Black town councilman in 1978. The new honorary brown metal signpost is located in Smithfield’s Lakeside Heights neighborhood off Great Spring Road.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said Smithfield Mayor Mike Smith.
Quail Street was among the first streets in Lakeside Heights to be paved under an initiative Chapman spearheaded during his 19-year tenure as mayor.
“His leadership was a beacon of light that guided us to a more just and inclusive future,” Town Councilwoman Valerie Butler, Chapman’s cousin, said at the recent unveiling ceremony. “James loved this town.”
The Rev. James Harrison of Main Street Baptist Church said Chapman opened the door for other achievers.
In addition to securing state funds to pave unpaved roads in Lakeside Heights, Chapman also spearheaded the construction of the town-owned Smithfield Center, which was funded with a partial grant from Smithfield Foods and completed in 2000 at a former shopping center on North Church Street. Chapman is also credited with renovating the council chamber inside the event center, which is named in Chapman’s honor. Chapman also helped the town receive its first $1.4 million state Community Development Block Grant to begin the process of relocating residents in the Pinewood Heights neighborhood behind Smithfield Foods’ meatpacking plant from an area that is now being transformed into a town-owned industrial park – a project that’s still ongoing.
“Mayor Chapman was a very active member of the town’s community, and we are in a better place because of him,” Smith, the town’s mayor, said.
Chapman, a World War II Navy veteran, died at age 96 in 2022. He was born in 1926 in a house that once stood where the Route 10 Bypass now crosses through town, and lived much of his life in Lakeside Heights on Hillcrest Drive. Chapman joined the Navy, was discharged and returned to Smithfield, where he began to work with his cousin, in Richard Pretlow’s funeral home, which would later become Pretlow & Chapman Funeral Home. Chapman retired at age 91 in 2017.
Trending
- Black Community Opinions1 week ago
Local Va. Democrats Bring Encouraging Reports Home At Post-Session Town Hall
- Black Arts and Culture7 days ago
Film Review: Magazine Dreams
- Black Business News1 week ago
Rev. Jamal Bryant’s Target Boycott Mobilizes 150,000
- Black Arts and Culture4 days ago
Opera Premiere Of Landmark Case To Take Place In Norfolk Loving V. Virginia, 1967
- National News4 days ago
Trump’s Order Would Restore “Removed” Statues
- Black Church3 days ago
Women’s History Month At Second Calvary Baptist Church
- National News4 days ago
Booker sets Record for Longest Senate Speech
- Black History3 days ago
Part 3: “It Came To That”: Civil Rights Activists John Lewis And Thurgood Marshall