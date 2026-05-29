“New Juneteenth Walk in History” Norfolk’s Juneteenth Events Include New Journal And Guide Exhibit

By Rosaland Tyler

Associate Editor

New Journal and Guide

There will be something for everyone at Norfolk’s three-day celebration of Juneteenth, Sail250® Virginia, and the 50th Annual Norfolk Harborfest, June 19-21, 2026.

So grab a lawn chair and head out to Norfolk’s annual Juneteenth celebration on June 19, where activities are planned at Town Point Park, located along the scenic downtown Norfolk waterfront.

The New Journal and Guide is one of the eight Juneteenth sponsors, which also include the City of Norfolk, Dominion Energy, Virginia is for Lovers, WHRO Public Media, 100.5 The Vibe, WNSB Hot 91, and 95.7 R&B.

The 126-year-old historic New Journal and Guide partnered with Fest Events organizers to present this year’s “New Juneteenth Walk in History” exhibit. The self-guided tour will feature 20 large exhibit panels on Juneteenth’s background, local African-American history and Norfolk’s waterway role in the Maritime Underground Railroad used by the enslaved population escaping North.

History will also come to life at Juneteenth Norfolk with live portrayals of historical African-American figures. Located throughout the event, these interpreters provide engaging, first-person perspectives that illuminate the struggles, achievements, and enduring legacy of those who helped shape our nation.

This year’s entertainment lineup will offer visitors free live music from national and regional artists and family-friendly activities.

The Freedom Fireworks Show finale will light up the sky over the Elizabeth River, and provide a stunning fireworks finale to cap off the Juneteenth national holiday on Friday, June 19, 2026, at 9:30 p.m.

Norfolk Mayor, Dr. Kenneth Cooper Alexander said, “Juneteenth stands as a legacy of enduring freedom, and it also celebrates diversity as the strength of our community. This year, Norfolk’s waterfront will come alive as we gather for a historic weekend filled with culture, connection, and oneness. I look forward to welcoming residents and visitors alike as we honor our shared history and continue shaping a bright and united future.”

The celebration of Juneteenth during the weekend adds depth, meaning, and perspective as two other large commemoration – Sail250® Virginia, and the 50th Annual Norfolk Harborfest – are happening across the waterfront during the same weekend. This historic alignment marks the first time that three significant celebrations will share the same stage in Norfolk, creating a unique moment of reflection, unity, and celebration for our city, the Commonwealth, and our nation.

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The opening day’s activities on June 19 will begin at 10 a.m. and include an array of events that will run the gamut from a JuJu (steel drums) performance on the Front Street Stage at 2:30 p.m., to R&B Singer Shann performing at the Boathouse Stage at 2:45 p.m.

Sister Sledge will perform on the main stage at 6 p.m.

Patti Labelle will perform on the main stage at 8 p.m. LittKeys, a Virginia Beach duo will wrap up the Friday, June 19 lineup at 9:45 p.m. at the Boathouse Stage.

During the three-day celebration, about a dozen exhibits will be displayed at The Discovery Deck – Education Center on June 19-21 from noon to 7 p.m. daily.

A partnership between Norfolk State University Radio and Music Theory Studios of Norfolk will provide special musical programming on “Juneteenth Radio.” Cultural and historical interviews, quotes, readings and music will be broadcast over the waterfront public address system on “Juneteenth Radio.”

Food and retail vendors will add a global vibe.

For more information on Norfolk Festevents’ 2026 Season of Events, visit Festevents.org.