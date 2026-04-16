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New Journal and Guide Statement On The Murder-Suicide Tragedy of Justin and Cerina Fairfax
The New Journal and Guide issues a solemn statement following the tragic murder-suicide involving former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and his wife, Dr. Cerina Fairfax, as authorities continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
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New Journal and Guide
NORFOLK
New Journal and Guide grieves the tragic murder-suicide of former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, 47, who killed his wife of 20 years, Dr. Cerina Fairfax, inside their Annandale, Va., home on early Thursday, April 16. Details on the motive and events leading up to the shootings are still sketchy at the time of this statement, but it is known the couple was involved in “messy divorce” proceedings. Both of their teenage children were in the home at the time of the shootings and unharmed. We extend sincere condolences to Justin and Cerina’s Families on their losses, and to the couple’s two children who lost both parents as a result of this tragedy.
–Publisher Brenda H. Andrews
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