Black Arts and Culture
New Journal and Guide Honors Seven Hampton Roads NAACP Branches
In celebration of its 124th anniversary, the New Journal and Guide honored seven NAACP branches from Hampton Roads at the 10th Annual Impacting Lives Breakfast Ceremony, recognizing their continued advocacy for justice, freedom, and equity.
#NAACP #HamptonRoads #ImpactingLives #CivilRights #CommunityAdvocacy #NewJournalAndGuide #BlackExcellence
NORFOLK
On Saturday, October 19, the New Journal and Guide marked its 124th anniversary by hosting the 10th Annual Impacting Lives Breakfast Ceremony at the Norfolk Waterside Marriott.
Over the past decade of Impacting Lives ceremonies, many well-known and unsung heroes have received the Impacting Lives Medallion for their contribution to the Hampton Roads community.
This year’s honorees received Impacting Lives Plaques and a donation to support their missions. They were the seven branches of the NAACP in the cities served by the New Journal and Guide – Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Virginia Beach., Suffolk, Hampton and Newport News. The presentations were made by Publisher Brenda Andrews, assisted by her son, Oronde Andrews, who is the Booker T. Washington High School Athletic Director, and Ms. Lisa Godley. Mistress of Ceremonies and WHRO Executive.
The branches of the 115-year-old National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) were chosen for their advocacy on behalf of Black Americans for justice, freedom, equity toward the manifestation of the American Dream for all people regardless of race, creed or color.
Nearly 400 breakfast guests enjoyed the music of international gospel violinist Eric Taylor, the oratorical performance of Nathan Richardson as abolitionist Frederick Douglass, and the poetry of NJG columnist Sean Bowers.
2024 Honorees:
NORFOLK NAACP
President: Ms. Stacie Armstead
PORTSMOUTH NAACP
President: Mr. James Boyd
CHESAPEAKE NAACP
President: Dr. Shirley Auguste
VIRGINIA BEACH NAACP
Rev. Dr. Eric Majette
NANSEMOND-SUFFOLK NAACP
Rev. Dr. Anita Lewis
HAMPTON NAACP
President: Ms. Gaylene Kanoyton
NEWPORT NEWS NAACP
President: Ms. Jennifer Brooks
