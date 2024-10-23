Connect with us

Black Arts and Culture

New Journal and Guide Honors Seven Hampton Roads NAACP Branches

In celebration of its 124th anniversary, the New Journal and Guide honored seven NAACP branches from Hampton Roads at the 10th Annual Impacting Lives Breakfast Ceremony, recognizing their continued advocacy for justice, freedom, and equity.

#NAACP #HamptonRoads #ImpactingLives #CivilRights #CommunityAdvocacy #NewJournalAndGuide #BlackExcellence

NORFOLK

On Saturday, October 19, the New Journal and Guide marked its 124th anniversary by hosting the 10th Annual Impacting Lives Breakfast Ceremony at the Norfolk Waterside Marriott.

Over the past decade of Impacting Lives ceremonies, many well-known and unsung heroes  have received the Impacting Lives Medallion for their contribution to the Hampton Roads community.

This year’s honorees received Impacting Lives Plaques and a donation to support their missions. They were the seven branches of the NAACP in the cities served by the New Journal and Guide – Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Virginia Beach., Suffolk, Hampton and Newport News. The presentations were made by Publisher Brenda Andrews, assisted by her son, Oronde Andrews, who is the Booker T. Washington High School Athletic Director, and Ms. Lisa Godley. Mistress of Ceremonies and WHRO Executive.

The branches of the 115-year-old National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) were chosen for their advocacy on behalf of Black Americans for justice, freedom, equity toward the manifestation of the American Dream for all people regardless of race, creed or color.

Nearly 400 breakfast guests enjoyed the music of international gospel violinist Eric Taylor, the oratorical performance of  Nathan Richardson as abolitionist Frederick Douglass, and the poetry of NJG columnist Sean Bowers.

2024 Honorees:

NORFOLK NAACP
President: Ms. Stacie Armstead

PORTSMOUTH NAACP
President: Mr. James Boyd

CHESAPEAKE NAACP
President: Dr. Shirley Auguste

VIRGINIA BEACH NAACP
Rev. Dr. Eric Majette

NANSEMOND-SUFFOLK NAACP
Rev. Dr. Anita Lewis

Advertisement

HAMPTON NAACP
President: Ms. Gaylene Kanoyton

NEWPORT NEWS NAACP
President: Ms. Jennifer Brooks

NAACP Hampton Roads Chapters


10th Annual Impacting Lives 2024

10th Annual Impacting Lives 2024

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Subscribe to our emailing list!

* indicates required
How did you hear about us?

News Anywhere Anytime!

Sponsored by NNPA

Trending

Discover more from The New Journal and Guide

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

Hide picture