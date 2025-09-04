New Journal and Guide Announces 11th Annual Impacting Lives Ceremony Honorees

Norfolk, VA

The New Journal and Guide celebrates its 125th anniversary by honoring community members at its 11th Annual Impacting Lives Ceremony on Saturday, November 8, 2025, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Murray Banquet Center in Norfolk. The breakfast event awards individuals and groups across Hampton Roads who have dedicated themselves to improving the lives of others.

The 2025 ceremony’s theme, “Protecting Our Legacies in These Times,” highlights the importance of preserving African American history, achievement, and community resilience in the face of ongoing challenges to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

This year’s honorees iare Joan Rhodes-Copeland, Jimmy Hollins, Crystal Jenkins, Charles Johnson, Jay Lang, Vivian Oden, Leah Stith, and Dr. George Reed. Each has made significant contributions to the community, embodying leadership, service, and a commitment to uplifting others.

“The Impacting Lives Breakfast reflects the mission of the New Journal and Guide beyond journalism,” said Publisher Brenda H. Andrews. “Through initiatives like our free publication of church, social, and organizational news, financial support for community programs, and a paid internship program for student journalists, we continue to invest in Hampton Roads’ people and their stories.”

Sponsors play a vital role in supporting the ceremony and its honorees. Their contributions help sustain the NJG’s legacy as a 125-year-old advocate for justice, equity, and progress in the region.

Community members and organizations interested in supporting or attending the ceremony can contact the NJG at 757-543-6531 or email njguide@gmail.com.

The New Journal and Guide remains committed to celebrating its longevity in Hampton Roads and highlighting community heroes while fostering the next generation of leaders and storytellers.

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE: IMPACTING LIVES 2025