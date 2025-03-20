New Job & Resource Fairs To Bring Essential Services Into Portsmouth Neighborhoods

PORTSMOUTH

Portsmouth@Work, an initiative of the Portsmouth Economic Development Department, will launch a series of career and community events in March and April to connect city residents with job opportunities and essential resources.

Organized in collaboration with several community partners, ConnectFest kicked off Tuesday, March 18, with a Community Job Fair at Tidewater Community College – Portsmouth. Future events are planned throughout March and April and are free and open to all city residents.

“Our goal is to create a more prosperous Portsmouth for everyone, and it’s vital for us to bring meaningful job and resource opportunities directly into our neighborhoods,” said Brian Donahue, Director of Portsmouth Economic Development. “ConnectFest is a chance for Portsmouth residents to access key resources, build connections and enhance their career paths.”

Community partners include the Urban League of Hampton Roads, Big Homies, C.U.T.S. YEP, Portsmouth Police Department, the Portsmouth Health Department, Bon Secours, Connecting Communities, Fishing Point Healthcare, Sisters in Service, Stylez and Kutz School of Barbering and Cosmetology, and Community Outreach Coalition.

Upcoming ConnectFest events include Youth Career ConnectFest – April 17, 2025 at The Virtual Learning Center, 2880 Airline Boulevard, Portsmouth, VA from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

During this event young job seekers aged 15 and a half to 21 years can connect with career opportunities, mentorship, and network with 25 employers. Parents are encouraged to attend.

Other Resource ConnectFests will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on April 23 at Fountain Park, 601 Broad Street, and on April 30, 2025 at Dale Homes/Lexington Place, 218 Paul Revere Drive.

During each of these community resource fairs, 25 local organizations will be connecting residents with information on mental health, healthcare, workforce development and career mentorship. Families can enjoy interactive activities, music, wellness initiatives, free haircuts and refreshments.

For more information, visit PortsmouthAtWork.com.