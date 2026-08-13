New Historical Village In Chesapeake Opens To The Public

NJG Staff Report

CHESAPEAKE

The Historical Village at the Dismal Swamp officially opened July 30 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony witnessed by area residents, city leaders and public officials. The new site celebrates the area’s early local history populated by Indigenous, enslaved and newly emancipated peoples. It aims to become a major tourist destination as it continues to develop.

The village is located at 5221 Glencoe Street at the 5-mile mark along the Dismal Swamp Canal Trail, and is open to the public. It features several existing key exhibits with plans in place for expansion.

One exhibit is the restored early 19th century Cornland School which served as a school for Black children living in the Dismal Swamp area. It became the first exhibit to inhabit the village when its ribbon cutting ceremony was held in 2024. The school was moved from another location in 2006 by the Cornland School Foundation, under the leadership of City Councilwoman Dr. Ella P. Ward, Board Chair.

The new historical village will give life to the stories of the Dismal Swamp area, the canal, and the diverse people who lived there.

Exhibits and Structures At The Historical Village