Black Arts and Culture
New Historical Village In Chesapeake Opens To The Public
Chesapeake’s new Historical Village at the Dismal Swamp opens to the public, preserving stories of Indigenous, enslaved and emancipated communities.
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NJG Staff Report
CHESAPEAKE
The Historical Village at the Dismal Swamp officially opened July 30 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony witnessed by area residents, city leaders and public officials. The new site celebrates the area’s early local history populated by Indigenous, enslaved and newly emancipated peoples. It aims to become a major tourist destination as it continues to develop.
The village is located at 5221 Glencoe Street at the 5-mile mark along the Dismal Swamp Canal Trail, and is open to the public. It features several existing key exhibits with plans in place for expansion.
One exhibit is the restored early 19th century Cornland School which served as a school for Black children living in the Dismal Swamp area. It became the first exhibit to inhabit the village when its ribbon cutting ceremony was held in 2024. The school was moved from another location in 2006 by the Cornland School Foundation, under the leadership of City Councilwoman Dr. Ella P. Ward, Board Chair.
The new historical village will give life to the stories of the Dismal Swamp area, the canal, and the diverse people who lived there.
Exhibits and Structures At The Historical Village
- The Grand Gallery (Open): Has a timeline exhibit and artifacts related to the diverse people who inhabited the Swamp and its environ for centuries. This new building showcases special displays on local and regional history and includes visitor information, a gift shop and restrooms.
- Cornland School (Restored and Open): This school house opened in 1903 as a one-room school to educate African-American during the era of segregation and Jim Crow.
- Canal Superintendent’s House: (Ongoing Restoration Project) This is believed to be the only structure still standing and on land once owned by the Dismal Swamp Canal Company. It also served as a stable for the mules used to tow barges along the canal, a general store, a post office, and later a tea room.
- Outdoor Classroom Pavilion (Coming Soon) This will provide space for educational programs, family activities, special events, and entertainment.
- Replica of a maroon lumber-camp “lean-to.” (Open) This is designed to teach how the people survived and even thrived in spite of the harsh conditions of the Swamp.
- Unique Art Installation (Open) This piece commemorates the perilous journey of the Underground Railroad through the Great Dismal Swamp and invites visitors to reflect on the courage and sacrifice of those who risked everything in pursuit of freedom for themselves and their families.
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