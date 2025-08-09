Negro Baseball Photo Exhibition Opens At Aspire Art Gallery In Norfolk
The Aspire Art Gallery in Norfolk is hosting a powerful photo exhibition on Negro League baseball, featuring the work of Dr. Milbert O. Brown, Jr., with a special appearance by former league player Sam Allen.
#NegroLeagues #BlackBaseballHistory #AspireArtGallery #NorfolkEvents #MilbertOBrown #SamAllen #BlackAthletes #BaseballExhibit #VirginiaArtScene #CulturalHeritage
NJG Newswire
NORFOLK
The Negro Baseball Exhibition opens August 9 at the Aspire Art Gallery with a reception from 1-3 p.m. and continues to September 27.
Joan L. Rhodes-Copeland, Gallery Director, said the new exhibition describes the men and women who played in the Negro Baseball Leagues. The featured Photographer is Dr. Milbert O. Brown, Jr., a multi-talented storyteller who has captured the historical and cultural tapestry of the Black community using his gifts as an artist, photojournalist, and writer.
The opening presentation will feature Norfolk baseball icon Sam Allen at 1:30 p.m. Allen, who played in the Negro League, will discuss life in the Negro Sports League.
Dr. Brown will be in attendance at the exhibit on Saturday, September 6, to talk about the exhibit.
Special programming is being sponsored during the exhibit, which includes a visit by the Norfolk Tides mascot, Rip Tide; a baseball oriented painting session for families and a musical event. More details about these activities are on the Aspire Art Gallery website, aspireartgallery.org.
Brown’s interest in the Negro Leagues began in the 1990s when he interviewed and photographed several Negro League players. Recently, he was named as the National Journal Editor for the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society, Inc.
Samuel Allen, born in Norfolk, is a former professional baseball player for the Negro Leagues. In 1957, he played for the Kansas City Monarchs; in 1958 for the Raleigh Tigers and in 1959 for the Memphis Red Sox. Currently Sam works with neighborhood youth groups and boys’ clubs teaching them about the Negro Leagues and sharing his stories about the Leagues and its members.
ASPIRE ART GALLERY is located a 645 Church Street Norfolk, VA 23510. (757) 373-3293, Aspireartgallery.org There is no charge for the event.
