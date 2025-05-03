National Urban League CEO Says: America’s Slide into Tyranny Is No Longer Hypothetical

By Marc H. Morial

To Be Equal

(TriceEdneyWire.com)

“For as in absolute governments the King is law, so in free countries the law ought to be king; and there ought to be no other.” — Thomas Paine

In a stunning but unsurprising act of lawlessness, the Trump administration has refused to return a man wrongfully deported to El Salvador, even after a U.S. court ordered the government to do so. With this decision, the administration has crossed a chilling threshold – one that places it in open defiance of the Constitution, the courts, and the very foundation of our democracy.

This is no longer the erosion of democratic norms. This is their outright collapse.

The deportee, who fled danger in his home country and sought asylum in the United States, was forcibly removed by federal agents despite a judicial order halting his deportation. His fate, now uncertain in a country he fled in fear, is a grotesque reminder that for many in today’s America, due process is not a right – it’s a suggestion.

The refusal to comply with a lawful court order is not just an immigration issue. It is a constitutional crisis. The executive branch, once again, is signaling that it is not bound by the rule of law.

This is how democracies die – not with a dramatic coup, but with a series of quiet refusals, deliberate omissions, and willful negligence.

There is a name for governments that imprison, exile, or disappear individuals without judicial review: authoritarian. From Franco’s Spain to Pinochet’s Chile, history has no shortage of examples where unchecked power replaced fair trials with forced removals and “administrative detentions.” And in our own American past, we’ve seen this brand of injustice before – from the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II to the mass deportations during “Operation Wetback” in the 1950s.

The common thread? The normalization of state violence cloaked in bureaucratic indifference.

Our Constitution was designed with a system of checks and balances – a safeguard against the very tyranny we now face. But those safeguards are failing. When courts are ignored, when Congress is silent, and when federal agents act as enforcers of political will instead of protectors of the people, we are left with a government unmoored from accountability.

Let’s be clear: this is not an isolated event. It is part of a broader pattern of constitutional degradation. From the violent suppression of protestors to the vilification of immigrants and the weaponization of executive orders, we are witnessing the federal government operate with impunity.

This moment demands outrage. It demands resistance. And above all, it demands clarity. We are not on the edge of authoritarianism – we are in it.

Our charge, as citizens and as a civil rights movement, is to expose this regime for what it is and to organize with relentless determination to hold it accountable. The stakes are not abstract. They are real, they are human, and they are urgent.

If we are to preserve what is left of our democracy, we must act like democracy itself is at stake – because it is.