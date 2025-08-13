By Rosaland Tyler

Associate Editor

New Journal and Guide

NAACP President Derrick Johnson applauded the recent court order that blocked the U.S. Department of Education’s abrupt and unlawful termination of the Mid-Atlantic Equity Consortium, Inc.’s Equity Assistance Center grant.

The federal court ordered the Department of Education to reinstate critical federal equity assistance center funding, after the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia granted a preliminary injunction on July 30, 2025. This decision follows a lawsuit filed by the Legal Defense Fund (LDF) on behalf of the Mid-Atlantic Equity Consortium, Inc. (MAEC) and the NAACP, which rely on this funding for critical resources and programming.

“This injunction is a crucial victory for educational equity across the country,” Johnson said in a recent statement on the NAACP’s website. “The EAC program plays a fundamental role in ensuring that Black students can access programs and support that dismantle systemic discrimination and promote inclusive learning environments. The fight is not over – and we will continue to stand on behalf of Black students to ensure that they receive the education they deserve.”

Susan Shaffer, chair of the board of directors, said, “This ruling is not just a legal victory – it is a reaffirmation of the importance of an education free from discrimination. We remain deeply committed to working with educators, families, and communities for the benefit of all students.”

Katrina Feldkamp, assistant counsel at LDF, said, “Today’s ruling affirms that the Department of Education cannot disregard its legal obligations to protect students’ civil rights and may not arbitrarily terminate decades-long federal programs upon which students and educators rely. The abrupt termination of the EAC program was not only unlawful, but also deeply harmful to the schools and communities that rely on these services to eradicate discrimination and create supportive environments for all students.”

EAC serves 15 states and territories.