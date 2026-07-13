NANM Convention 2026 To Be Held In Norfolk At Waterside Marriott On July 18-22

Special to the New Journal and Guide

HAMPTON ROADS

This year’s NANM National Convention is coming to Norfolk’s Marriott July 18-22. Attendees from across the country will be on hand for the week’s events that will celebrate the resilience of African and Black American musical traditions.

The National Association of Negro Musicians (NANM) is observing its 105th year in 2026 and is this country’s oldest organization dedicated to the preservation, encouragement, and advocacy of all genres of the music of Black Americans.

Convention offerings will feature various concerts, workshops, and clinics, including the NANM Scholarship Competition for Woodwinds & Brass, the New Century Competition for Percussion, the William Warfield Masterclass, Tidewater Night Concert, and the Gala Awards Banquet.

The week of events opens for registrants with the Tidewater Area Musicians Hall of Fame Concert on Sunday, July 19, 2026, at 7 p.m., where 12 persons with ties to Hampton Roads will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. They are Pearl Bailey; Beverly Baker; Peggy Britt; Earl Bynum; Margaret “Peggy” Davis; Robert Nathaniel Dett; Sissieretta Jones; Ella Fitzgerald; Dr. Effie Gardner; Roscoe Redcross; Dr. William Rogers, Jr.; and Ryan Speedo Green. African attire is requested.

On Monday night, July 20, NANM will host Tidewater Night Concert, a special community free event, emceed by local legendary radio host Doc Christian. The presentation takes place at the Marriott at 7:30 p.m. and will feature many of the region’s finest musicians and performing arts organizations in a celebration of the remarkable talent, creativity, and cultural richness that define Hampton Roads.

Performances will be delivered by the Virginia Symphony Orchestra String Quartet, The I. Sherman Greene Chorale under the direction or Dr. Lydia Toliver; The Chesapeake Civic Chorus under the direction of Geraldine T. Boone; The Gospel Music Workshop of America, Tidewater Chapter under the direction of Elder Dr. Willie Moody; Amber Garrett, Soprano; Gregory Gardner, Baritone; David Whyte, Baritone; Lorraine Bell, Soprano; Ricky Micou, percussionist; and more.

Other special events for registrants will include the presentations of awards to Dr. Adolphus Hailstork, Dr. Andrea Warren, Geraldine Boone, Shirley Nottingham, Dannielle Weems-Elliott, and Omar Dickinson.

NANM had its beginning on May 3, 1919 in Washington, D.C. at a temporary initial conference of “Negro” musicians under the leadership of Henry Grant and Nora Holt. Its first national convention was held in Chicago, Illinois in the same year.

“Our organization is supported by people of strong cultural ideals and high musical standards, all of whom care deeply for the fine art of music and for an inclusive musical culture throughout the country,” said Julius McCullough, Norfolk host and Eastern Region Director and Convention Chair.

“Within NANM, members lend their support and influence – educators and professional musicians share their musical knowledge, amateurs and enthusiasts grow in their musical enjoyment, and people of all ages come together to participate in one of the most powerful forces of spiritual and cultural development and the total human experience that is music.”

McCullough said from the beginning, NANM has provided encouragement and support to thousands of Black American musicians, many of whom have become widely respected figures in music and have contributed significantly to American culture and music history.

The organization has awarded scholarships to scores of talented young musicians throughout the country. A list of them would include such luminaries as Marian Anderson (first scholarship award recipient in 1919), William L. Dawson, Florence B. Price, Margaret Bonds, Warren George Wilson, James Frazier, Julia Perry, Grace Bumbry, Leon Bates, Joseph Joubert, Awadagin Pratt, and many, many others.

“It is with great pride, gratitude, and heartfelt excitement that I welcome you the National Association of Negro Musicians, Inc. 2026 National Convention. As your Eastern Region Director and Convention Chair, I am especially honored to welcome you to my hometown of Norfolk – a city whose musical heritage beautifully reflects this year’s convention theme, ‘The Rhythm of Resilience: Amplifying Legacy, Inspiring the Future.’”

McCullough said Norfolk is a city where history, culture, and music have walked hand in hand for generations. “As one of America’s great historic port cities, it has served as a meeting place for African, European, Caribbean, military, and coastal traditions, creating a musical legacy that is both rich and enduring.”

He continued, “From classical music, opera, and military bands to gospel, jazz, rhythm and blues, hip-hop, and music education, Norfolk continues to be a beacon of artistic excellence.

“Few cities have contributed more to preserving and advancing African-American musical traditions. Our churches have inspired generations of gifted musicians whose ministries have touched lives throughout the nation.”

Norfolk is home to the legendary Attucks Theatre, opened in 1919, welcomed iconic artists such as Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Cab Calloway, Count Basie, and many others, securing Norfolk’s place on the historic Chitlin’ Circuit. Today, the Virginia Symphony Orchestra, Virginia Opera, Norfolk State University, and numerous community arts organizations continue that tradition by cultivating new generations of performers, educators, and cultural leaders.

McCullough, who directs the Hampton Roads Boys Choir along with Mrs. Geraldine Boone, noted the NANM encourages young artists, and seeks to strengthen the bonds to embrace a new generation dedicated to preserving Black musical traditions. “Together, we affirm that music is more than performance – it is our history, our testimony, our resilience, and our hope,” he said.