NANM 107th National Convention Brings Black Musical Excellence Home To Norfolk

By Julius E. McCullough

Special to the New Journal and Guide

NORFOLK

From July 18-22, 2026, Norfolk became the national center of Black musical excellence as the National Association of Negro Musicians, Inc. held its 107th National Convention at the Norfolk Waterside Marriott.

Presented under the theme, “The Rhythm of Resilience: Amplifying Legacy, Inspiring the Future,” the five-day gathering welcomed musicians, educators, composers, students and supporters from across the nation for performances, competitions, education, fellowship and celebration.

The convention opened Saturday, July 18, with the New Century Competition for Percussion, highlighting the technical mastery and expressive power of emerging percussionists. Milik Green was named the winner.

On Sunday, NANM continued its commitment to developing young classical musicians with the National Scholarship Competition for Woodwinds and Brass. Matthew Alexander James, saxophonist, was named the winner.

Since its founding in 1919, NANM has promoted, preserved and supported all genres of music created or performed by African-Americans. Its national scholarship tradition began with legendary contralto Marian Anderson and has benefited generations of gifted musicians.

Tidewater Area Musicians Hall of Fame Gala

One of the convention’s signature events was the Tidewater Area Musicians Hall of Fame Gala Concert on Sunday, July 19. The evening honored 12 musicians whose artistry, scholarship, teaching and service helped build the musical legacy of Hampton Roads and the nation.

The gala opened with a processional by the Tidewater African Cultural Alliance African Drum Ensemble, establishing an atmosphere rooted in African heritage.

NANM National President Alfrelynn Roberts welcomed the delegates and guests. Dr. Sylvia Hollifield, first national vice president, introduced the Hall of Fame presentations.

The first inductees included Pearl Bailey, the Newport News-born singer, actress, comedian and author who conquered Broadway, television and film; Beverly Kane Baker, distinguished violist, educator and former principal violist of the Virginia Symphony Orchestra and Virginia Opera; R. Nathaniel Dett, composer, pianist, educator and former NANM national president who united African-American spirituals with European classical traditions; and Suffolk native Ryan Speedo Green, the internationally acclaimed bass-baritone who has performed major roles at the Metropolitan Opera and throughout the world.

The Southeastern Region, led by Regional Vice President Dr. Barron Coleman, presented “Bésame Mucho.” Former NANM presidents Dr. Uzee Brown, Jr. and Dr. David Morrow then led the organization’s treasured hymn-singing tradition.

The second group of inductees included Margaret “Peggy” Davis, a devoted string educator and mentor; Dr. William Rogers, Jr., author, musicologist and educator; Sissieretta Jones, the Portsmouth-born soprano who became the first African-American to perform at Carnegie Hall; and Earl Bynum, acclaimed gospel artist, composer, producer and choir director.

The Eastern Region, led by Regional Vice President Julius E. McCullough, presented “T.G.T.T.” and “Heaven” from Duke Ellington’s “Sacred Concerts,” performed by soprano Priscilla Baskerville.

The final inductees included Ella Fitzgerald, the internationally revered “First Lady of Song”; Roscoe Redcross, pianist, accompanist and music education advocate; Dr. Effie Gardner, pianist, church musician and former chair of Hampton University’s Department of Music; and Peggy Britt, respected gospel artist, vocalist and community leader.

The Central Region, led by Regional Vice President Julian Goods, presented “Csárdás” from “Die Fledermaus,” performed by soprano Alaina Brown-Chin. The Western Region, led by Regional Vice President Yolanda Mitchell West, presented “This Is the Moment” from “Jekyll & Hyde,” featuring Byron J. Smith at the piano.

Composer and pianist Nolan Williams, Jr. offered “Just Like Selma,” a powerful remembrance of the courage and sacrifice of the African-American freedom struggle. Duane Smith and the Virginia Experiment concluded the gala with a special tribute to the late trumpeter and educator Bob Ransom.

Tidewater Night Showcases Regional Talent

On Monday, July 20, Tidewater Night showcased the exceptional musicians and performing organizations of Hampton Roads.

Julius E. McCullough, Eastern Region director and convention chair, welcomed the audience. Norfolk City Council members Carlos Clanton and John Paige and Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi extended greetings. Gospel artist and radio personality Doc Christian served as master of ceremonies.

The opening performance by The Virginia Symphony Orchestra String Quartet spotlighted “Adagio for Strings for String Quartet” by Norfolk composer Dr. Adolphus Hailstork.

The VSO Quartet also accompanied Grammy-nominated and international Soprano Amber Garrett and her pianist Julie Heard.

Other performances were brilliantly rendered by The I. Sherman Greene Chorale, directed by Dr. Lydia Toliver; The Boys Choir of Hampton Roads, directed by Julius McCullough and accompanied by founder Geraldine T. Boone; The Chesapeake Civic Chorus, under Boone’s masterful direction; and The Gospel Music Workshop of America, Tidewater Branch, directed by Elder Dr. Willie Moody.

Outstanding musicians included Soprano Lorraine McFadden Bell, accompanied by Roscoe Redcross; Baritone David Whyte, accompanied by Boone; Norfolk State University voice professor Gregory Gardner and NSU senior Issac Wilkerson.

Gala Awards Banquet Honors Musical Luminaries

The Gala Awards Banquet honored individuals whose artistry, leadership and service have enriched America’s musical landscape.

Dr. Sylvia Hollifield welcomed the gathering, and National Chaplain Bernice Hogan Hall offered the invocation.

President Roberts and Second Vice President Vinroy D. Brown, Jr. presented regional awards to Julius E. McCullough, Eastern Region; Dr. Barron Coleman, Southwestern Region; Yolanda Mitchell West, Western Region; Julian Goods, Central Region; and Bernice Hogan Hall, Southeastern Region.

McCullough presented the Heart and Soul of NANM Award to Geraldine T. Boone and Shirley Nottingham. Boone, a former national first vice president and founder of the Boys Choir of Hampton Roads, was honored for developing musicians, nurturing young voices and preserving Black musical traditions. Nottingham was recognized for her decades of faithful service, institutional knowledge and unwavering dedication to NANM.

Yolanda Mitchell West presented the Musical Visionary Impact Award to Dannielle Weems-Elliott, an accomplished violinist, violist, Suzuki instructor, chamber-music coach and visionary educator. Violinist Megan Jenifer-Harris offered a musical tribute.

Daniel Washington presented the Musical Luminary Award to internationally celebrated composer Dr. Adolphus Hailstork.

Vinroy D. Brown, Jr. presented the Beacon Legacy Award to Omar Dickerson, composer, conductor, educator and director of choral activities at Hampton University.

Barbara DeBerry presented the Lodestar Legacy Award to Dr. Andrea Warren, retired president and executive director of the Virginia Symphony Orchestra. Warren made history as the first African-American to serve as president of a major symphony orchestra in the United States.

Dr. Hollifield delivered the closing message, followed by music, dancing and fellowship.

A Mission Made Visible

The convention demonstrated that Black music’s legacy is not confined to history books or archives. It remains alive in concert halls, churches, schools, universities and communities – and in the hands, hearts and voices of the next generation.

For five memorable days, Norfolk did more than host a convention. The city became the stage upon which NANM’s mission came fully to life: honoring those who built the legacy, celebrating those who sustain it and inspiring those who will carry it boldly into the future.