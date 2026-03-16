N.C. Former Judge Donates Valuable Art Collection To HU

By Rosaland Tyler

Associate Editor

New Journal and Guide

Hampton University Museum recently acquired an art collection from T. Michael Todd, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based attorney and a former judge.

The art collection has taken more than four decades to acquire and is valued at $371,000.

The collection features several works from prominent Black artists, including Jacob Lawrence, Romare Bearden, and John Biggers – artists who are already prominently featured in the HBCUs permanent galleries. The museum houses over 9,000 objects, including the world’s first collection of African-American fine art. Todd’s collection has been exhibited at major institutions across the East Coast, including the Newark Museum of Art and the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts and Culture.

Todd has personal ties to Hampton University. His nephews Guila Todd graduated from Hampton in 1998. Attorney Melvin Todd graduated from Hampton in 2004.

Dr. Vanessa D. Thaxton-Ward, director of the Hampton University Museum, called the collection “a living testament to the resilience of Black artists and the power of storytelling through art,” emphasizing that Black art is “central to the broader narrative of American history.

Dr. Marc A. Newman, chief advancement officer, said, “When you give back, you weave your financial footprint into the fabric of Hampton’s future. Gifts of this magnitude and cultural significance are vital as we embark upon our ambitious capital campaign, ensuring that the Hampton legacy not only continues, but flourishes.”

Todd is a graduate of Duke University and Vanderbilt University Law School. He has held numerous leadership roles, including president of the John S. Leary Association of Black Lawyers and vice chairman of the Fayetteville State University Board of Trustees.