Mrs. Evelyn Brooks: NSU’s 1st “First Lady” Turns 100

Special to the New Journal and Guide

Mrs. Evelyn Brooks turned 100 years old on June 11, 2026. She is the wife of the late Dr. Lyman Beecher Brooks, who led Norfolk State University from its genesis as director, provost, and president from 1938 to 1975.

Mrs. Brooks is a Norfolk native born in Norfolk’s Church Street area. Her mother was a housekeeper, and her father was a cook on a merchant seaman ship. She is a graduate of St. Joseph’s Catholic High School, Norfolk State (when it was a two-year school), Virginia Union University and the University of Pennsylvania, where she received her master’s degree.

In 1938, Dr. Brooks became the Director of the Norfolk Unit of Virginia Union University after completing his PhD at the University of Michigan. The school consisted of a few classrooms in the historic Hunton YMCA, which once sat on Wood Street in Norfolk.

Mrs. Brooks recalled that the students, staff, and faculty were a close-knit family with the same goals: to educate and train future generations to make their lives better while encouraging them to give back to the community.

“My husband faced many obstacles while growing Norfolk State, including the Great Depression, World War II, segregation, and the Civil Rights Movement,” she said. “Norfolk State flourished and achieved great things with purpose and integrity. After 37 years of unbelievable growth during his tenure and a solid foundation, my husband would have expected nothing less than an upward trajectory for the school.”

Mrs. Brooks remembers first meeting Dr. Brooks when he taught her history at the school.

“Approximately 10 years later, when I was teaching at Lindenwood Elementary School, we met again,” she said. “We married and had two daughters, Norma and Marechal-Neil.”

Mrs. Brooks still lives in her three-story brick home on Marathon Avenue across from the University. Her secrets to a long life include eating healthy, finding an exercise you enjoy, (for her, it was swimming, which she said she did routinely until age 91, when Covid hit), stay mentally engaged ( she loves bridge), learn new things, surround yourself with the love of family and friends (young and old), be kind to others, faith in God and a sprinkle of luck.

“My December years have been happy. I have no pain while I’m being cared for like a queen. The love of my family and friends surrounds me. I feel blessed to be living in the lovely home my husband built for us over 70 years ago. It is the home where I was married, raised my girls, and where I am filled with beautiful memories.”

Contributor: Marechal-Neil Brooks