MLK Regional Celebration Marks 42 Years in Hampton Roads

The Urban League of Hampton Roads (ULHR) hosted its 42nd Regional MLK Community Celebration on Thursday, January 15, 2026, bringing together community, business, political leaders and area residents for an evening centered on reflection, education, and unity.

Since its inception, the MLK Community Celebration has served as a major Hampton Roads community-wide event honoring the life, legacy, and vision of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This year’s theme was “Becoming The Beloved Community” and attracted 1,400 guests to the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

A highlight of the evening was the unannounced arrival of Martin Luther King III, the son of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. His appearance added to an eventful program that included the awarding of four persons and a keynote address by the honorary chair of National 250 Commission.

In a short address, Martin L. King III reminded the gathering that his father would have been 97 this year, had he lived. On Dr. King’s legacy, his son said, “If we want to preserve, protect, and build on the dream that [my] dad envisioned, don’t give up, don’t out, and don’t give in.”

Others bringing brief greetings included Mayors Bobby Dyer of Virginia Beach and Jimmy Gray of Hampton.

This year’s keynote speaker Carly Fiorina, National Honorary Chair of the Virginia 250 Commission, delivered a timely message from the theme, “What Is America & Who Are Americans?,” outlining the nation’s founding principles, the diverse populations and the many stories that define America. As the nation observes its 250th anniversary this year, America’s full story must be told without being “cherry-picked” to include or exclude accounts of its history.

The 2026 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Awards were presented by Urban League CEO Gilbert Bland and event sponsor Dollar Tree CEO Michael C. Creeden Jr. to four community leaders for service creating a far- reaching impact across the Hampton Roads community.

Those honored were Dr. L.D. Brit, Brickhouse Professor of Surgery at EVMS; Dr. Deborah DiCroce: President and CEO of the Hampton Roads Community Foundation; Mr. Greg Garrett: and Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston: President of Norfolk State University.

Special entertainment was provided by Master Storyteller Morgan Avery McCoy Harris.