MLK EVENTS IN HAMPTON ROADS

Norfolk Plans Annual MLK Ceremony and Unity Walk

NORFOLK

The City of Norfolk will host a ceremony filled with guest speakers, music, and performances on Monday, January 16 at 10 a.m. at the Attucks Theatre. Doors open at 9 a.m.

Following the ceremony, the public is invited to march to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial at the intersection of Church Street and Brabmelton Avenue for a wreath-laying ceremony.

Virginia Symphony To Present Annual King Concert At Calvary Revival

HAMPTON ROADS

The Virginia Symphony will present its annual concert “A Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. at Calvary Revival Church. This concert is free and open to the public and will feature Maestro Thomas Wilkins, as conductor.

Noted musicians on the program include Victor Weston on electric bass; Stephanie Sanders on saxophone; Nash Crumbly on cello; The Mount Unity Choir; the Amandla Quartet; and vocal soloist Christian Williams.

Calvary Revival is located at 5833 Poplar Hall Drive, Norfolk, 23502.

MLK Worship Service At Greater Metropolitan AMEZ Church

NORFOLK

The Norfolk District A.M.E. Zion Church will present MLK Day on Sunday, January 15 at 3:00 p.m. at Greater Metropolitan A.M.E. Zion Church, 822 Brambleton Avenue, Norfolk 23523.

The guest speaker is the Hon. Kenneth Cooper Alexander, Mayor, City of Norfolk.

Prior to the worship service, a wreath laying ceremony will be held at the nearby MLK Memorial at 2:30 p.m.

The host pastor is the Rev Sharon D. Hall, and the Presiding Elder is the Rev. Kenneth Crowder, Norfolk District A.M.E. Zion Church Virginia Conference.

PIC Mayor Kenneth C. Alexander

FEEDING 5000 To Honor MLK With Meals, Jan. 15

NEWPORT NEWS

FEEDING 5000 (TM) honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in partnership with New Beech Grove Baptist Church and the Newport News Branch NAACP will offer free meals in honor of the MLK Holiday. This will take place on Sunday, January 15th, 2023, from 1:30 p.m. 3:00 p.m. while supplies last.

New Beech Grove Baptist Church is located at 361 Beechvont Drive, Newport News, Virginia where Dr. Willard Maxwell, Jr. is the Pastor and Host.

The dinners are FREE and Open to the Public. For more information, call 757.877.0792.

Urban League Changes MLK Event To Virtual On Jan. 16

NORFOLK

Vice Admiral Kevin Scott (Retired) will serve as the keynote speaker for the 39th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Leaders Awards on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 8 a.m., now held virtually on ULHR.org. It was previously planned as an in=person event.

Scott is a native of Portsmouth, Virginia, and New York City and was designated a naval aviator in 1984. He is a graduate of the State University of New York at Buffalo, Naval Postgraduate School, U.S. Naval War College and the Joint Forces Staff College.

The program earlier was planned in-person for the Virginia Beach Convention Center, Monday, January 16, 2023, at 8 a.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

The MLK 2023 Award Recipients are Honorable Robert Scott, Shawn Avery, Honorable Louise Lucas, William Downey, Steve Lawson, Father Joseph Green, Jr., and George Birdsong.

Tickets are available online at https://ulhr.org/

PIC Vice Admiral Kevin Scott (Retired)

C.L.E.A.N. Youth Group Plans MLK Luncheon; Will Award Group’s Founder

NORFOLK

The C.L.E.A.N. organization will host “A Stone of Hope” Luncheon in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on January 21, 2023 at the Southside Boys and Girls Club at 1:00 p.m. The event will honor the youth group’s founder and director Anthony Daniels with its MLK I Have a Dream Award.

Daniels founded C.L.E.A.N. (Citizens Learning and Educating About Neighborhoods) to provide mentoring, positive attitudes and guidance to reduce crime among youth living in the Berkley area of Norfolk and surrounding neighborhoods. The program emphasizes the importance of completing an education and advocates values and productive citizenship.

For luncheon ticket information, email lisamuka412@aol.com