Civil
MLK Day of Service Falls on Trump’s Day of Inauguration
On January 20, 2025, MLK Day of Service aligns with Donald Trump’s inauguration, sparking a march for justice led by Rev. Al Sharpton.
The Federal Holiday celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Day is on the same day, January 20, 2025, when President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn into office.
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday will mark the 30th anniversary as a National Day of Service.
“As Donald Trump is sworn in, we won’t stand still. We will rise up, honor, and defend Dr. King’s dream by marching for justice, equality, and change,” said Rev. Al Sharpton, head of the National Action Network.
“Join us on January 20, 2025, at the Metropolitan AME Church in Washington, D.C. to take a stand. Let’s continue to turn,” said Sharpton.
