Missy Elliott Brings Christmas Cheer To Portsmouth Community

PORTSMOUTH

Portsmouth native Missy Elliott’s generous spirit for her hometown was in full display on December 22 at Third Baptist Church. In addition to a free lunch to the local Portsmouth Community, Missy, represented by her mother Patricia Elliott, donated $50,000 to Portsmouth Volunteers For The Homelessn which provides emergency shelter to those in need in the City of Portsmouth.

Beyond her groundbreaking artistry, Missy Elliott has remained deeply committed to her community through significant charitable giving and youth programs. Her philanthropy, often tied to “Missy Elliott Day,” reflects her dedication to lifting up the city that shaped her.

In 2023, she donated $50,000 to the Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority to provide rent relief for 26 families facing eviction. The following year, she continued her generosity by hosting a second annual holiday toy giveaway, distributing more than $60,000 in toys and gift cards to local families in need. She also partnered with retailer DTLR to provide new shoes and socks to over 500 students at Douglass Park Elementary School, and donated $5,000 to the New Generation Marching Band to help young musicians purchase new equipment and continue their 30-year legacy of youth enrichment in Portsmouth.

In 2022, celebrities, local and state political officials were in attendance making key proclamations and providing honors to the Portsmouth native and music superstar. Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared Oct. 17 as “Missy Elliott Day” in Virginia. and Congressman Bobby Scott presented a proclamation to honor Elliott and her accomplishments.

Elliott was present for the ceremony, which included performances by local marching bands, as she was presented the key to the city.

Elliot’s two-decades music career has produced numerous chart-topping hits and earned her four Grammy Awards and 22 nominations. Elliott was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2019, making her the first female rapper to receive this honor. In 2022, she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

She has sold 40 million records worldwide and is the best-selling female rapper in Nielsen Music history.

PHOTO: In 2022, Missy received the Key To The City of Portsmouth. (COURTESY)