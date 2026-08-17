Millions Affected By Trump’s Overhaul Of SNAP Benefits

By Joe Jurado

Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

Black Press USA Wire

As part of last year’s Big, Beautiful Bill, Trump made significant changes to the work requirements and funding structure for SNAP (food assistance) benefits.

NPR reports that SNAP has seen a rapid decline in enrollment and participation since Trump’s “Big, beautiful, bill” became law last July.

The law implemented new work requirements for anyone with a child over 14, former foster children, veterans, and even people aged 55 to 64. What makes the changes particularly cruel is the fact that most people on SNAP (food assistance) already work in part-time, low-income jobs.

As if the work requirements weren’t already having an adverse impact, the Trump administration is set to implement changes to SNAP’s funding model this October. The federal government is now requiring states to allocate millions in additional funding to keep SNAP up and running. If a state can’t afford to provide the extra funding, there’s a real chance SNAP may stop being available in that state. There simply aren’t enough food banks or supplemental government programs to help mitigate the impact of SNAP completely disappearing.

Starsky Wilson, the president of the Children’s Defense Fund, told NPR that the speed of the tax law’s impact has shocked him. “We’re upset about how quickly this has happened,” Wilson told NPR. “There are some supports that are still slated to go away later this year. So there could be an even greater sense of desperation among children and their families as we come to the end of this year.”

Based on reporting by Texas Metro News.