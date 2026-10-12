Million Man March 31st Anniversary Observance In Atlanta

New Journal and Guide Staff

ATLANTA

The 31st anniversary of the historic Million Man March will be observed Oct. 10-11 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, bringing together participants to reflect on the legacy of the 1995 gathering and its continuing message of responsibility, reconciliation and community building.

The 2026 observance is being held under the theme, “We Must Make Our Community A Decent And Safe Place To Live.” The program is part of the annual observance of the Million Man March and the Holy Day of Atonement associated with the Nation of Islam and Minister Louis Farrakhan.

The original Million Man March took place Oct. 16, 1995, on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. It called on Black men to accept greater responsibility for their families and communities and addressed issues including economic development, education, violence, political participation and self-determination.

The gathering drew hundreds of thousands of Black men from throughout the country and became one of the most significant mass demonstrations in modern African American history. Participants made commitments to strengthen families, improve their communities and work toward greater unity.

An important part of the march’s historical record was its recognition of the Black Press and other Black-owned media. The pledge associated with the 1995 gathering called upon participants to support Black newspapers, radio and television as institutions that help inform and strengthen Black communities.

That connection gives the Atlanta observance particular relevance as the nation approaches the 200th anniversary of the Black Press in 2027. The first Black newspaper, Freedom’s Journal, was established in New York in 1827, beginning a tradition of Black-owned journalism that has documented community life, challenged injustice and provided a voice often absent from mainstream media.

For the New Journal and Guide, founded in 1900 and now 126 years old, the anniversary also offers an opportunity to reflect on the continuing relationship between Black journalism, community organization and movements for social and economic advancement.

The Atlanta program comes at a time when questions about community responsibility, economic opportunity, safety and the role of Black institutions remain part of the national conversation.

This article is AI-assisted.