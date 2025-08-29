Mike Vick’s Debut as the head coach of the Norfolk State Spartans
Michael Vick’s first game as Norfolk State’s head coach drew a packed house and national spotlight on ESPNU, but the Spartans fell 27-7 to Towson in their season opener at Price Stadium.
#MichaelVick #NorfolkState #SpartansFootball #HBCU #CollegeFootball #Towson #ESPNU #HamptonRoads
by Randy Singleton
New Journal and Guide Sports
NORFOLK
Michael Vick’s debut as the head coach of the Norfolk State Spartans generated a lot of energy and enthusiasm across Hampton Roads but the Spartans came up short in their season opener, falling to Towson 27-7 in front of a capacity crowd at Price Stadium on the campus of NSU. The game was televised live on ESPNU.
