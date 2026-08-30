Midterms: Building Trust With Black Voters

By Tannistha Sinha

Black Press USA Wire

HOUSTON, TX

Speaking to Black voters in Houston, communications strategist Ashley Etienne argued that Democrats have spent years taking one of their most reliable voting blocs for granted.

Black voters.

Etienne, who served as a senior advisor to Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, added that it has created a widening trust gap that threatens the party’s long-term prospects in Texas and nationally.

“Trust is the currency of persuasion,” she said. “We’re seeing distrust at an all-time high, especially with Black voters…distrust of the media, institutions, the Democratic Party, self-agreement. Campaigns don’t lose because they fail to talk to voters. They lose because they fail to listen.”

Throughout a town hall focused on issues faced by the Black community, election strategists argued that the challenge is not voter registration but sustained engagement.

Etienne, for example, argued that Democrats have consistently underinvested in Black communities between elections while spending heavily on polling and consultants.

“Investment drives outcomes. If you don’t invest in it, it doesn’t work,” Etienne said.

According to Etienne, Democratic campaigns nationwide spend billions each election cycle while directing only a small fraction of that funding toward Black-led political infrastructure. She framed Texas as the country’s most important testing ground because of the size and diversity of its Black electorate.

“The first opportunity that the Democratic Party will have to address Black voters will be in the state of Texas,” she said. “All eyes are on Texas. We need serious amounts of listening. We need to get back to a level of intimacy with Black voters, activate our message, take all that intel, give it back to the campaign, put it back into the system, and formulate an effective message. Build trust…Our voters have to be able to trust each other at first and then connect and mobilize. Then we’ll have a way to turn it out.”

Her comments came against the backdrop of growing concern among Democratic strategists that support among Black voters, while still overwhelmingly Democratic, has gradually eroded over the past decade.

Etienne cited polling showing growing dissatisfaction among Black voters, particularly Black women, whom she described as the community’s most influential political organizers.

“We’re a force multiplied by our community,” she said. “The entire community that has to be addressed. I would definitely stop and have a strategy specific to engaging Black women.”

Rather than viewing Black voters as a single political constituency, Etienne urged campaigns to recognize differences in age, geography, income, and political priorities.

“Texas is a microcosm of almost every Black person in America,” she said, pointing to suburban professionals, students, rural Texans, and longtime Houston residents as examples of communities requiring different approaches.

Outlining five recommendations for Democratic campaigns, Etienne suggested that campaigns should abandon what she called the “monolith myth” by recognizing the diversity of Black communities rather than assuming a single message fits every voter.

Second, she argued campaigns must look beyond traditional church-based organizing.

“You’ve got to go outside of the Black church,” Etienne said, arguing that younger voters and infrequent voters are increasingly disconnected from religious institutions where campaigns have traditionally concentrated their outreach.

Third, campaigns should build what she described as a modern communications ecosystem centered on trusted Black voices and Black-owned media. Black influencers and community media, Etienne added, should be compensated the same way campaigns routinely purchase advertising through mainstream outlets. Fourth, she urged Democrats to shift their messaging away from appeals to party loyalty. Instead of asking Black voters to support Democrats simply because of history or partisan affiliation, campaigns should emphasize policies that expand Black political and economic power.

“We’ve been making that same argument decade after decade,” she said. “Those are becoming less persuasive arguments.”

Finally, Etienne called for permanent grassroots infrastructure that exists beyond Election Day. She pointed to Georgia as an example, arguing that years of sustained investment in Black organizing produced electoral gains that extended well beyond individual campaigns. The strategy requires campaigns to think beyond winning the next election.

Based on reporting by Houston Defender.