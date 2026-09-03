Michael Would Have Turned 68 This Year

Black Press USA

LAS VAGAS, NV

Las Vegas turns up the music to celebrate Michael Jackson’s birthday.

The lights go out, the theater goes dark, and then that unmistakable voice fills the room, even before the song begins.

Suddenly, Michael Jackson feels larger than life once more.

His image appears above the Las Vegas stage while dancers perform moves inspired by him, acrobats spin through the air, and his decades-old music fills a theater designed for it. Now, 64 drones fly overhead, and nine new LED panels light up the room with images.

Jackson died 17 years ago. He would have turned 68 on August 29. At Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, the Estate of Michael Jackson and Cirque du Soleil are planning a birthday celebration at a special time: Michael Jackson is having another big year.

The biographical film Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson, has made over $1 billion worldwide. It is now the highest-grossing biopic and music biopic ever and the biggest film in Lionsgate’s history. The movie opened in late April with $97 million in the U.S. and $217 million worldwide, making it the largest global debut for a musical biopic.

Alana Clapp, general manager of Michael Jackson ONE, thinks the movie’s success is bringing longtime Jackson fans back with new excitement and introducing him to a new generation who never saw him perform.

“We’re seeing such a wonderful movement right now with Michael Jackson and old fans that are coming together to celebrate his legacy and his stature in pop culture,” Clapp told The Black Press. “I think a lot of that is obviously driven by the success of the biopic that’s come out recently.”

That energy is making this year’s birthday celebration feel different.

“We’re lucky enough in Las Vegas to have a show that can continue to celebrate everything that he has done as a performer and as an entertainer in today’s world,” Clapp said.

A one-time birthday surprise

The Aug. 29 celebration began at 12:30 p.m. with the sixth annual fan reception in the lobby of the Michael Jackson ONE Theater for ticketholders to either the 6:30 or 9 p.m. show.

At 2 p.m., the theater opened to everyone. A question-and-answer session with special guests chosen by Jackson’s Estate started at 2:30 p.m., followed by a surprise that Clapp is keeping secret.

“The Q&A portion will culminate with a performance, a unique, one-time-only special performance by the cast of Michael Jackson ONE, where you will only be able to see it this one time,” she said.

“The cast and crew have worked incredibly hard on bringing something new and fun and different than anything that you’ve seen on our stages before.”

Michael Bush, Jackson’s longtime costume designer, held his annual book signing near the Michael Jackson ONE Boutique, followed by pre-show meet-and-greets with Estate representatives, special guests, and members of the ONE creative team.

Cupcakes were served, too.After all, it is Michael Jackson’s birthday.

Michael without an impersonator

The celebration centered on a show facing a clear challenge: its star can’t step onto the stage.

Cirque doesn’t try to solve this by hiring an impersonator.

For Clapp, this is key to what makes ONE special.

“This is the only show where you get to see Michael Jackson,” she said. “It’s not an impersonator or somebody who’s playing tribute to Michael. It is Michael Jackson.”

Jackson is seen through his original recordings and films, sometimes shown on a huge scale. His choreography, costumes, and images are the base, while Cirque’s dancers and acrobats perform live around him.

His voice filled the theater as performers moved above the audience. Dancers struck poses that fans instantly recognized. Sometimes, the acrobatics faded, and Jackson’s image took over, making it feel like a concert—until you remember he’s been gone since 2009.

Michael Jackson ONE just marked its 13th anniversary and, as Clapp describes, has had a “massive refresh” with new music, costumes, and technology. A striking addition may be flying above the seats: 64 drones will move above the crowd.

Clapp thinks Jackson, who always pushed the limits of concert technology and showmanship, would like these updates.

“I would hope that he would be very proud of what the team has done,” she said. “Especially with the refresh, bringing some of these new technological elements.”