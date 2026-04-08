Metro Ministers Conference Hosts Metro Honors ’26

By New Journaland Guide Staff

HAMPTON ROADS

The Murray Center’s Taste N See banquet hall was filled with Clergy, church members, family, and friends of the Metro Ministers’ Conference of Virginia when the group recently held its Metro Honors ’26. The annual event pays tribute to the historic purpose of the Conference and the dedicated service of their members.

The ministerial association which is open to Clergy of any denomination had its founding in 1882. It is now serving the Hampton Roads community under its 59th Administration, led by the Rev. Joseph A. Fleming. Third Baptist Church, Portsmouth, Va.

This year’s “Metro Monumental Moment” evening of recognitions offered a full course fellowship dinner prepared by the staff. It included a Proclamation from the City of Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Alexander, who was in attendance. The formal program recognized Past Presidents and welcomed New Members of the Conference. The event took place on the same date as the nation’s observance of U.S. Presidents Day, February 16, 2026.

Two Resolutions that had been adopted by the Conference were read and presented to Rev. Dr. Theodore R. Little, Jr., ’51 as the Most Senior Past-President, and Rev. Dr. Charles Hart, ’45 as the Senior Past-President. These honorees were also given the opportunity to invite 40 of their family, friends, and former churches with which they have Pastor-Emeritus and Pastor-Retired distinction.

Pinning the METRO Lapel PIN on the 59th Administration, Past-Presidents, and New Members was deferred to the March 2 Conference meeting.

Prior to the reading of the Resolutions, four Metro Posthumous members were recognized by The Very Reverend S. Anthony Justice (Metro Conference Secretary and Metro Honors ’26 Host & Coordinator) and The Elder James Booker ( Metro Honors ’26 Co-Host).

Those remembered in this part of the Ceremony were:

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Metro’s First President Rev. John M. Armistead

First President Rev. John M. Armistead Metro’s First WOMAN-Pastor Member Rev. Rosalind Moats-Hairston

Metro’s First (and only) President to serve two Ministers Conferences as President Rev. Dr. Joe B. Fleming ’44

Metro’s First President to serve a 3-Year Term Rev. Dr. Milton Roy Blount ’52

In presenting the Resolution and highlighting the Presidential Medallion to Rev. Dr. Hart, 87, as the second oldest President among his peers, he was lauded for answering the call to Pastor at Mount Zion Baptist Church, Berkley, in 1975. It was resolved that September 6 would be recognized annually on the Conference Calendar as Brother Charles Hart Day, The 45th President of the Metro. He served as President from 1989-1991.

Rev. Dr. Thomas Little, also 87, served as President from 2001-2003, and was lauded for leading the change of officer tenure from two to three years. It was resolved that July 2 would be known as Brother Theodore R. Little Day, The 51st President of the Metro.

Additional Ceremony Leaders and Participants listed on the program were The Rev. Jamaar Trumane Jones, The Rev. Erdie Mae Hutchings, The Rev. Bobby Bowser (Metro Honors ’26 Co-Host) The Elder Willie Moody, The Rev. Dr. Veronica Coleman, the Rev. Dr. Andrea Roby, and The Rev. Dr. Keith Jones.

Recognition and Appreciation were given to the Host Church, The Historic First Baptist Church, and its Pastor, The Rev. Jerry Holmes.