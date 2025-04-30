Metro Ministers Conference Honors Three For Longevity

NJG Newswire

Special to the Guide

NORFOLK

The Metro Ministers’ Conference of Virginia (formerly the Tidewater Metro Baptist Ministers’ Conference of Virginia) celebrated another milestone in its 142 years on April 7, 2025. During the group’s Membership meeting at the Historic First Baptist Church, three Conference members were honored for their longevity. From the “youngest” at age 98 years of age to the Conference’s most senior living member at age 101 years old, the three men were acknowledged and celebrated for their vast contributions as clergymen.

The Conference’s current and 59th President Brother Joseph A. Fleming, Pastor of Third Baptist Church, Portsmouth, made the presentations assisted by Rev. S. Anthony Justice, the Conference Secretary. Two of the men were in attendance for this momentous occasion in the life of the Christian Community, the Conference, and the Hampton Roads culture. One of the honorees was not present.

Each of the three honorees received official Resolutions passed by the members of the Conference outlining their pastoral service.

◆◆◆

The oldest living member of the Conference, Brother Percy O. White, was not present to receive his Resolution. He was born January 27, 1924 and turned 101 in 2025. Born in Ridgeway, North Carolina, he and his wife Dorothy, celebrated 78 years of matrimony in April. They had five children, four grand-children and one great grand child.

Brother White was ordained as a Deacon at age 38 in 1962 at Saint Mark Missionary Baptist Church in Portsmouth. It was there that he preached his first sermon in 1972. He was ordained at age 49 by his home church, Ridgeway Baptist Church.

Advertisement

In 1971, Brother White joined the Conference and has been a member for 54 years.

Additionally, Brother White was commended for his service in the Chaplaincy ministry at the Portsmouth Police Department for more than 30 years.

In his honor, the Resolution declared his birthday January 27th on the Conference Calendar be known as Rev. Brother Percy O. White Day.

◆◆◆

The second oldest Conference member, Brother James Wynn, 100, was born March 5, 1925 in Portsmouth, Va. He and his late wife, Velma, shared 63 years of marriage until her transition in 2015. They had five children, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Brother Wynn, who received the call to preach in 1952 at age 27, preached his first sermon at his home church, First Baptist Church, South Portsmouth, Va. He was licensed as a minister in 1955 at the age of 30 at First Baptist, Church, South Portsmouth and ordained by the Sharon Missionary Baptist Association

Brother Wynn pastored in New York before receiving the call to serve First Baptist Church, South Portsmouth for 61/2 years. Then, he returned to the North to pastor for 20 years in Ashbury Park, New Jersey at the Mt. Plagah Baptist Temple.

Advertisement

Brother Wynn also pastored at the Avenel Prison for 11 and 1/2 years until 1997 when he returned home to Portsmouth to serve as Interim Pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church and then Interim Pastor at the New First Baptist Church, Taylorsville, also in Portsmouth.

Brother Wynn’s membership in the Conference dates to 1955 shortly after he was licensed.

In his honor as the Second Oldest Living Member, the Conference designated his birthday March 4th on its Calendar be known as Reverend Brother James Wynn Day.

◆◆◆

The third honoree of the day, Brother Frank Guns was born February 28, 1927 in Dothan, Alabama. He was wedded to the late Quincey Carolyn for 69 years until her transition in 2017. They had five children, 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and five great, great grandchildren.

Brother Guns heard the call to preach at age 36 while serving in the U.S. Navy. He preached his first sermon at his home church, Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Norfolk. He was licensed in 1964 at age 37.

In 1967, Brother Guns was ordained at the request and call of the Abyssinia Baptist Church, Norfolk, where he served for 34 years as its pastor until his retirement in 2002, receiving the title of Pastor Emeritus.

Advertisement

After retirement, Brother Guns was called to serve as Interim Pastor at New Hope Baptist Church in Chesapeake, Va. from 2006-2009.

Brother Gunns joined the Conference in 1964 at age 37. He first served as the Chairman of the Investigation Committee under the 49th Administration of Brother L.P. Watson, and then was selected Treasurer under the 50th Administration of Brother Curtis E. Edmonds.

Brother Guns’ Resolution commended him as the Longest Serving Member with the most seniority in the Conference.

In his honor, his birthday, February 28th is designated on the Conference Calendar as. Reverend Frank Guns Day.