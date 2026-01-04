Message to Women of Color

(TriceEdneyWire.com)

With all the things Black women and other women of color have to be concerned about everyday of our lives, we’re faced with a President who calls us vulgar names, tries to embarrass us publicly, threatens us in some way daily Yet, we must still do everything possible to save our children, help our neighbors, and unlike him, raise sons and daughters who grow up and go to the military to protect this country, to work harder than most on the jobs we once had and do so much more. We have heard Trump call one of us “garbage”, one of us “piggy”, and refer to women of all colors with every vulgarity of which he could think in his small mind.

We hear him insult our European friends daily. Lately, what pops up on our TV screens? It’s a message that Russia would make a better partner with us than Europe! Every person with any amount of good sense must be asking, “How long must we have to deal with this man and his meanness, vulgarity and his Cabinet?”

We’ve endured Kash Patel refusing to answer questions at his hearing before Congress, but taking the time to get his girlfriend’s drunk friends home from a party at taxpayers’ expense! Since then, we’ve heard the sass and disrespect toward Democrats asking Pam Bondi legitimate questions.

Bondi was followed by Christi Noem, who was just as bad. It sounded like she thinks she’s Secretary of Homeland Security only to secure her boss, but definitely not the rest of us.

Trump’s economic approval has fallen to a new low already and will probably go lower if his millionaire and billionaire friends and his family members don’t get richer by the day. Of course, his niece, Dr. Mary Trump—the psychologist, is not to be blamed for any of the problems we are facing, and we can’t say, she didn’t tell us what we’d be facing if her uncle were elected! She was right!

As a Black woman whose sisters out there do so much to prosper our nation, it disturbs me greatly that there’s a crisis going on in America right now — one that far too few are paying attention to, too many not understanding how critical this is.

The unemployment rate among Black Women has risen for the 3rd month in a row to 7.5 percent — well above the 4.4 percent national rate. Many of our sisters are the breadwinners in their families. Economic experts have made clear that we have a crisis. So, I call upon women of color to put down any petty grievances with each other and work to help our people in all the ways we can.

How can we better use our time? Share what we have with others—especially with women who have children without a contributing partner in the home, with little to no income, without a job and no prospect of getting one.

Most of us grew up in homes where we never heard of hungry children because neighbors were always willing to share what they had. Trump with his millionaire and billionaire friends have forced us to be generous and thoughtful again with others around us. We can do this.

While Trump, Epstein, ICE and the economy are dragging our country down in so many areas, Trump is trying to make us believe “affordability” is a hoax, while he makes his rich friends, including himself, richer.