Meet The President Of Carrabba’s Italian Grills

By Rosaland Tyler

Associate Editor

New Journal and Guide

Chances are you’ve enjoyed dining at Carrabba’s Italian Grill, but you had no idea that its president is Kelia Bazile, the restaurant chain’s first Black female president.

Bazille, who was the first Black regional vice president of Taco Bell for nearly three decades, is a Louisiana native who earned her bachelors and masters at Dallas Baptist University. She has held increasingly responsible positions at Carrabba’s Italian Grill since she began in 2012. She was promoted to president in February 2025.

Now Bazile has written a new book that she says is more than the story of how she rose in the corporate world. Titled I Want a Seat at the Table, it is a practical guide for individuals determined to grow, lead, and claim their space with confidence and purpose.

The book is available for presale now, but will officially be released on May 31, 2026. Get your copy at KeliaBazile.com

Carrabba’s Italian Grill is owned by Bloomin’ Brands. Its portfolio includes Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. The company owns, operates or franchises more than 1,450 restaurants in 46 states, Guam and 13 countries, some of which are franchise locations.

“Kelia has a proven track record of creating and maintaining high executional standards that drive sales and a warm guest experience,” according to a statement from Mike Spanos, CEO of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. “She builds strong teams with a hospitality-first mindset and is a true servant leader.”

Bazile, who is also a teen mentor, says her book is a real-world blueprint grounded in lived experience. It chronicles her journey from a 17-year-old working at Taco Bell to becoming a president within Bloomin’ Brands. Her book aims to offer readers an unfiltered look at what it truly takes to rise—through discipline, faith, resilience, and execution.

“This book is not about waiting for permission,” said Bazile. “It’s about preparing yourself so thoroughly that when the opportunity comes, you don’t just sit at the table—you belong there.”

Aiming to describe the impact that leadership plays in upward mobility, she said, “Leadership is not about the seat you occupy. It’s about the seats you help others reach.”