Meet Roxanne Brown: First Black & First Woman To Lead United Steelworkers

In a significant moment for the labor movement, Roxanne Brown, set to become the first African-American woman elected as President of the United Steelworkers (USW), North America’s largest industrial union, recently joined Black Press USA’s Make It Plain with Rev. Mark Thompson.

With the official transition happening in March, Brown’s ascent is more than just a personal achievement; it represents a shift in the labor movement’s leadership reflecting the demographics of today’s workforce.

Born in Kingston, Jamaica, she moved to New York at the age of two and was raised by what she affectionately refers to as “the Amazons” – a family of strong, single women who were deeply involved in healthcare and unions. Her first exposure to the labor movement came through the nurses union and AFSCME’s CSEA in New York. This early influence clearly set the stage for what would be a lifelong commitment to labor rights and leadership.

Reflecting on her path to this esteemed position, Brown shared, “I cut my teeth in our policy shop, and I had to learn about our core issues and our core values.

I literally spent my entire career fighting on behalf of our members across so many sectors.”

The USW under Brown’s leadership will be setting the tone with what she believes is a much-needed representation change. Brown emphasized, “We are the most diverse union in North America … we’re cradle to grave and have everything in between.”

With a membership boasting varied backgrounds, Brown’s leadership is a reflection of this diversity, as the board she is set to lead will be its most diverse in the union’s history.

Leading a predominantly male union presents its unique set of challenges. Brown noted, “When people think about our union, there’s an image that comes to mind that does not look like me. But … we are the most diverse union in North America, in terms of our sectors and membership.”

She recognizes the importance of transcending stereotypes and advocated for a more inclusive image representing the diversity within the union. Amidst the intricate challenges of tariffs and economic pressures, uncertainty remains a theme. Brown explains, “This current environment of tariffs is not strategic and creates uncertainty…not just for sectors but for our ability to use the tools we’ve relied on for survival.”

Brown is poised to take on these challenges head-on with strategies rooted in education, engagement, and advocacy at all governmental levels. She affirmed the union’s commitment by saying, “Engage, engage, engage – because we are charged to do that on behalf of our membership.”

In discussing the broader significance of her leadership and that of fellow African-American union leaders, Brown reflects, “Leadership should always reflect who is being led … I’m opening the door so that others know what is possible.”

“It is not about us alone; it is about what we represent and showing what is possible to our members who look like us,” she said.

Brown listed some of the products USW members produce: Goodyear, Bridgestone Firestone, and Michelin tires; Libby glassware; Starbucks cups; Paper towels; Amazon boxes; Wine bottles and beer cans; Bourbon bottles; Car components, including glass and steel; Glass on iPhones and Android devices; Fiber optic cables used for 5G systems; Oil for powering vehicles; Cement used in construction; Various pharmaceutical products, including some COVID-19 drugs; School buses and taxi services in certain areas; and, Baskerville coffins and caskets.