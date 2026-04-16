Media, Communications Professionals Convene At HU: ‘State Of The Media’

NJG Newswire

HAMPTON, VA

The Hampton University Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications will host the 2026 State of the Media public discussion forum on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. in the Robert P. Scripps Auditorium.

The forum will convene leading national and international journalists from The Washington Post and Voice of America, top leaders of academic media programs, including the dean of the Walter Cronkite School of Communication and Journalism at Arizona State University, and local media professionals such as WTKR-News3 anchor Jessica Larché. The group will examine critical issues shaping today’s media landscape, including declining public trust in the media, threats to press freedom, and the growing role of Artificial Intelligence in news production.

The public forum aims to spark a meaningful conversation between media professionals and the public about journalism’s responsibilities and the future of the journalism industry.

“This forum is an important opportunity for our community and students to directly engage with media professionals who are navigating the realities of today’s media environment,” said Julia Wilson, dean of the Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications at Hampton University. “With the impact of AI and other emerging technologies and the ongoing shifts in politics and public trust in the media, it’s critical that our students understand the complexities shaping the industry today and be prepared to meet them.”

The discussion will feature a panel of national, international, and local media leaders, including:

Dr. Battinto Batts, Dean of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University

Simegnish Y. Mengesha, International Multimedia Broadcaster, Voice of America

Kadia Goba, Politics Reporter, The Washington Post

Jessica Larché, Anchor and Investigative Reporter, WTKR News 3

Brenda Andrews, Publisher, The New Journal and Guide

The panel will be moderated by one of the Scripps Howard School’s aspiring journalists, Leyah Jackson, a freshman from Cleveland, Ohio (‘29).

The forum is presented in partnership with The Pulitzer Center, International Center for Journalists (ICFJ), and WTKR-News 3.

The 2026 State of the Media forum is free and open to the public.