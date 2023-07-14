MEAC-NFL Partnership Hosts Inaugural “Girls On The Gridiron” Flag Football Clinic At NSU

NORFOLK

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), in partnership with the National Football League (NFL) and Reigning Champs Experience (RCX), is set to host its inaugural Girls on the Gridiron Flag Football Clinic, on Thursday, July 20, in conjunction with MEAC Football Media Day, presented by Wells Fargo.

This will mark the first time a collegiate conference holds such an event in concert with the NFL/RCX.

The clinic, open to women of all ages, will run from 5-7 p.m. at Norfolk State’s Dick Price Stadium. Check-in begins at 4 p.m. Participants are asked to wear athletic gear (including cleats, if possible) and to bring a water bottle.

Pre-registration for the event is free and can be done at register.ryzer.com.

“Women’s flag football is a steadily growing sport, and it is imperative for the MEAC to get in on the ground floor with that,” MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills said. “Diversity and gender equity are tenants of what we do at the MEAC, and this clinic is a way for the conference, and our Elite Eight member institutions, to serve the broader community with those aspects in mind.”

“Women’s flag football is exploding in the United States and around the globe,” Troy Vincent, Sr., NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations, said. “The opportunity is available to all who choose to participate. The MEAC’s partnership with the NFL and RCX Sports is an open invitation to come learn, compete, and grow. We encourage women of all ages to come out and participate.”

Participants will take part in drills and learn skills, which will be coordinated and run by the MEAC’s six head football coaches and student-athletes from each football-playing institution. Those in attendance will also receive a free camp shirt.

RCX, an affiliate group of the NFL, partners with premier professional leagues to facilitate youth sports leagues and clinics nationwide. The NFL/RCX will use its framework from other, similar events, to host the MEAC’s event. In addition, they will provide all equipment for each drill station, as well as camp shirts and shorts for participants.

To learn more about RCX, visit rcxsports.com.

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) is in its 53rd year of intercollegiate competition with the 2023-24 academic school year. Located in Norfolk, Va., the MEAC is made up of eight HBCUs across the Atlantic coastline. To learn more about the MEAC, visit www.MEACSports.com.

