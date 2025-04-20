May 4: NSUF’s Fashion Show Fundraiser For Students Kicks Off Virginia Fashion Week

NJG Newswire

NORFOLK

The Norfolk State University Athletics Foundation will host its first haute couture fashion show fundraiser: Rebirth! Rebrand! Revive! at Rivers Casino in Portsmouth. The runway has been set up to lavishly kick off Virginia Fashion Week at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 4, 2025.

Produced by NSU alumna Dr. Deborah Foreman-Speller and directed by award-winning “fashion icon” Ron Cooke, attendees will have the opportunity to experience a fashion extravaganza that is comparable to the fashion weeks held in Paris, New York, London, and Milan.

Designers and apparel firms will showcase both menswear and womenswear clothing collections. Net proceeds from this Met Gala-inspired presentation will benefit the NSU student-athletes.

Hosted by media personality April Woodard, this event will kick off with a special VIP reception at 1:30 p.m. There will also be appearances by celebrity guests and entertainment by jazz saxophonist Brian Pinner and the Phenomenal Sounds Band.

The cost is $200 for VIP, and $85 general admission and may be purchased in person or online at the Norfolk State University Ticket Center.

For more info., contact Dr. Deborah Foreman-Speller NSUAF event committee chairwoman at (703) 395-7154.