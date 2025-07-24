By Randy Singleton

Community Affairs Correspondent

PORTSMOUTH

The Masters of the Mic delivered an energetic evening of old school rap and hip-hop music from the 80s and 90s to a packed house of fans on Friday night (July 18) at the Portsmouth Pavilion. The nostalgic rap show featured co-headliners Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick, MC Lyte, EPMD, and Arrested Development.

The show was jump started and the momentum carried by several DJ’s, including Chill Will and DJ Kaos. MC Lyte’s set was cut short by lightning from an approaching thunderstorm.

After a brief delay, co-headliner Doug E. Fresh came out on stage and told the audience that the show’s promoters gave him “six minutes” to perform because of the inclement weather. He then introduced Slick Rick and then the duo performed their mega hit, “The Show,” to the delight of the audience.

Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick apologized to the audience for the briefness of their show, but thanked them for their support.