Maryland’s New Governor Signs Anti-Gun Laws

By Rosaland Tyler

Associate Editor

New Journal and Guide

Maryland’s first Black governor, Wes Moore, continued to make history after he recently signed 175 new laws, including gun restriction laws that determine who can carry guns and where they can carry them.

The newly-inked legislation bans firearms in public spaces like schools, bars, restaurants, performance venues, polling places and more The new law will require some establishments to display a sign indicating whether concealed carry is allowed in that building. The new law is scheduled to take effect on Oct. 1 unless the federal court decides that the gun laws being challenged, are unconstitutional.

While a spokesperson for Moore recently said, “Governor Moore is committed to signing legislation to help curb the gun violence epidemic,” opponents argued legislation cannot prevent law-abiding citizens from ordinary self defense needs.

The NRA said in the lawsuit that it promptly filed in U.S. District Court in Maryland that the state replaced “one blatantly unconstitutional licensing regime with another blatantly unconstitutional licensing regime.”

Will mass gun shootings decline in Maryland, thanks to Moore’s new legislation? Time will tell.

Moore, a Democrat, said at a bill-signing ceremony, “Gun violence is tearing apart the fabric of our communities, not just through mass shootings but through shootings that are happening in each of our communities far too often. In Maryland, we refuse to say these problems are too big or too tough. We will act, and that’s exactly what today represents.”

The new law will also increase the fee for an initial application for a handgun permit from $75 to $125. The fee for renewal or subsequent application for a handgun permit increases from $50 to $75, and a fee for a duplicate or modified handgun permit would go from $10 to $20.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

