Hampton Roads Community News
Martha’s Vineyard Gospel Fest Has Local Community Impact
The Martha’s Vineyard Gospel Festival returns August 17, bringing acclaimed gospel artists together to support year-round Islanders facing housing, hunger and rising living costs.
#MarthasVineyardGospelFestival #WintleyPhipps #GospelMusic #MarthasVineyard #BlackGospel #CommunityImpact #FoodInsecurity #AffordableHousing
By BlackPressUSA
EDGARTOWN, Mass.
The second annual Martha’s Vineyard Gospel Festival takes place on August 17 to benefit the year-round families who call the island their home. It will feature a lineup of acclaimed gospel artists, including internationally renowned baritone, humanitarian, and Grammy-nominated recording artist Wintley Phipps.
Martha’s Vineyard is recognized by millions for its natural beauty, historic charm and distinguished summer visitors. Its popularity attracts an affluent tourist population especially during the summer.
Behind the Island’s celebrated image, however, many of the island’s year-round residents live very differently as they continue to struggle with housing affordability, food insecurity and the rapidly rising cost of living. According to the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital Community Health Needs Assessment, the Island requires thousands of additional affordable housing units, while the Island Food Pantry now serves approximately 5,700 registered clients—more than one-quarter of the Vineyard’s year-round population. Its prepared meal program has grown dramatically, from 2,304 meals in 2018 to a projected 25,000 meals in 2025, reflecting the increasing demand for community assistance.
Those realities inspired the creation of the Martha’s Vineyard Gospel Festival.
Presented by Vineyard Grace Foundation, the second annual Festival will be held at the historic Old Whaling Church in Edgartown beginning at 5:00 p.m., with doors opening at 4:30 p.m.
Headliner Wintley Phipps will be joined by Lena Byrd Miles, acclaimed recording artist Aaron Crouch, contemporary gospel vocalist Rodney Boyden, inspirational performer Mekhi McClain, and emerging artist TAJ.
Phipps’ career has taken him to more than 100 countries and before six Presidents of the United States. He is one of gospel music’s most respected ambassadors, making his Martha’s Vineyard appearance one of this year’s signature cultural events on the Island.
Conceived as more than a concert, the Festival was established to unite the transforming power of gospel music with meaningful community engagement, raising awareness and support for organizations working every day to address hunger, housing instability and related challenges across Martha’s Vineyard. Every ticket purchased, sponsorship secured, and donation received helps strengthen Vineyard Grace Foundation’s ongoing commitment to serving Islanders through partnerships that create lasting impact.
The Festival’s inaugural presentation in 2025 demonstrated that world-class gospel music could also become one of Martha’s Vineyard’s newest cultural traditions.
For tickets, sponsorship opportunities and additional information, visit: www.marthasvineyardgospelfestival.org.
SEE YOUR FUTURE AT NSU
Get Your Tickets Here!
REGISTER FOR ASALH 111th ANNUAL CONFERENCE
Get NJG Exclusive Content
Unlock Full Access
- Print and Digital $65.00
- Classic Print $50.00
- E-Guide Original price was: $72.00.Current price is: $35.00.
Trending
- Political News in Virginia1 week ago
NAACP Applauds Spanberger’s Voting Rights Restoration
- Hampton Roads Community News2 days ago
J.P. Paige, Norfolk Councilman – “The Name Paige Literally Means Servant”
- Education5 days ago
Joint Public Health School Brings Degrees to NSU, ODU
- Black Church4 days ago
St. Mary Welcomes Its New Pastor To Nation’s Only African American Basilica
- Black History3 days ago
W&M Lemon Project Aids African American Research
- Black Opinions3 days ago
Black Mayors: Climate Change Is In America’s Top Five Crucial Issues
- Education3 days ago
Averett U. in Danville Installs First Black & Second Female President
- Black Arts and Culture1 day ago
New Historical Village In Chesapeake Opens To The Public