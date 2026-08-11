Martha’s Vineyard Gospel Fest Has Local Community Impact

By BlackPressUSA

EDGARTOWN, Mass.

The second annual Martha’s Vineyard Gospel Festival takes place on August 17 to benefit the year-round families who call the island their home. It will feature a lineup of acclaimed gospel artists, including internationally renowned baritone, humanitarian, and Grammy-nominated recording artist Wintley Phipps.

Martha’s Vineyard is recognized by millions for its natural beauty, historic charm and distinguished summer visitors. Its popularity attracts an affluent tourist population especially during the summer.

Behind the Island’s celebrated image, however, many of the island’s year-round residents live very differently as they continue to struggle with housing affordability, food insecurity and the rapidly rising cost of living. According to the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital Community Health Needs Assessment, the Island requires thousands of additional affordable housing units, while the Island Food Pantry now serves approximately 5,700 registered clients—more than one-quarter of the Vineyard’s year-round population. Its prepared meal program has grown dramatically, from 2,304 meals in 2018 to a projected 25,000 meals in 2025, reflecting the increasing demand for community assistance.

Those realities inspired the creation of the Martha’s Vineyard Gospel Festival.

Presented by Vineyard Grace Foundation, the second annual Festival will be held at the historic Old Whaling Church in Edgartown beginning at 5:00 p.m., with doors opening at 4:30 p.m.

Headliner Wintley Phipps will be joined by Lena Byrd Miles, acclaimed recording artist Aaron Crouch, contemporary gospel vocalist Rodney Boyden, inspirational performer Mekhi McClain, and emerging artist TAJ.

Phipps’ career has taken him to more than 100 countries and before six Presidents of the United States. He is one of gospel music’s most respected ambassadors, making his Martha’s Vineyard appearance one of this year’s signature cultural events on the Island.

Conceived as more than a concert, the Festival was established to unite the transforming power of gospel music with meaningful community engagement, raising awareness and support for organizations working every day to address hunger, housing instability and related challenges across Martha’s Vineyard. Every ticket purchased, sponsorship secured, and donation received helps strengthen Vineyard Grace Foundation’s ongoing commitment to serving Islanders through partnerships that create lasting impact.

The Festival’s inaugural presentation in 2025 demonstrated that world-class gospel music could also become one of Martha’s Vineyard’s newest cultural traditions.

For tickets, sponsorship opportunities and additional information, visit: www.marthasvineyardgospelfestival.org.