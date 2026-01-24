Marking History of Attucks Theatre

NJG Newswire

NORFOLK

As part of its 2026 observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday, residents and officials of the City of Norfolk unveiled a marker noting the history and legacy of the historic Attucks Theatre on Church Street.

In frigid temperatures before a large crowd of onlookers, a representative from the Virginia Department of Historical Resources along with Mayor Kenneth C. Alexander, Councilpersons John Paige, Mamie Johnson and Carlos Clanton witnessed the event. Charles Johnson, Historian and President of the African-American Historical Society was instrumental in applying for the historical marker for the 107-year old building and also delivered remarks before the unveiling.

Charles Johnson, former vice chair of the Attucks Theatre Centennial Commission and one of the last remaining board members of the former Attucks Cultural Center, called the marker another milestone in a long preservation journey.

“This is just another milestone in the history of the Attucks Theatre – from saving it, restoring it, and reopening it, to now having state recognition,” Johnson said. “We’ve had local recognition, and now we’re moving toward national recognition.”

Johnson said the marker application required proving the theatre’s significance beyond the city.

“They want to know what significance this building has – not just here, but to the city, the state, and the people in general,” he said. “You’re limited in words, but those words have to tell what the Attucks was really about.”

Looking ahead, Johnson said he hopes the marker helps future generations understand that “history is rooted in people as much as places.”

The Attucks is still the venue for musical and other entertainment sponsored by the city’s Seven Venues Project.