Making History Again During Women’s History Month

RICHMOND

Cleo Elaine Powell, 69, the first African-American female to serve on Virginia’s highest court, was sworn in as the state’s first female Chief Justice March 3.

Powell is the first Black woman to have served as a judge at each level of Virginia’s judicial branch (local district and circuit courts, the state appeals court and SCOVA), according to the Virginia State Bar.

“There is an African proverb: If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together,” Powell said during the ceremony. “Each of you represents some aspect of my journey from Brunswick County, Virginia, to the chief justice seat of the Supreme Court of Virginia. Because of grace, my journey has been long. Because I traveled with you, it has been far, and you will forever be written in my heart.”

Since January 1, 2026 Powell, has been serving as the Chief Justice succeeding former Chief Justice S. Bernard Goodwyn, who retired last year. Nominated by then-Gov. Bob McDonnell, she filled a vacancy left by the death of Chief Justice Leroy Hassell — the court’s first Black chief.

She served under former Attorney General Mary Sue Terry as a senior assistant attorney general in the Equal Employment Opportunity and Personnel Division.

She was UVA Law’s commencement speaker in 2021, and the school’s Black Law Students Association selected her in 2023 to receive its A. Donald McEachin Spotlight Award, named for the late congressman and fellow UVA Law alumnus.