Maduro Faces U.S. Judge; Global Divide Is Exposed

By Stacy M. Brown

Senior National Correspondent

NNPA Newswire

The arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by U.S. forces set off an immediate reckoning in Washington, where protesters poured into the streets, security tightened around federal buildings, and lawmakers confronted the reality of an American operation that removed a foreign head of state and brought him to U.S. soil.

That reckoning widened Monday (January 5) as Maduro was transported under heavy guard to federal court in Manhattan, with demonstrations unfolding across major U.S. cities and overseas, from New York and Chicago to Bogotá and Caracas, exposing a global divide over the Trump administration’s military action.

Outside the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, protesters chanted for Maduro’s release and questioned the legality of the operation. “What’s stopping Trump from doing this to other countries?” said Zoe Alexandra of the ANSWER Coalition, as demonstrators lined the sidewalk near the facility where Maduro is being held.

In Detroit, hundreds gathered near federal buildings, braving winter conditions to oppose the intervention. Organizers said the rallies began within hours of the announcement of Maduro’s capture and continued through the weekend, drawing activists, labor organizers, and members of the Venezuelan diaspora.

Similar scenes played out in Minneapolis, where marchers moved through city streets carrying signs calling for an end to U.S. military action. “They don’t want war,” said Andrew Josefchak, an organizer with the Minnesota Peace Action Coalition.

In Chicago, protesters filled Federal Plaza before marching toward Trump Tower, while in San Francisco and Seattle, crowds gathered with banners reading “No War on Venezuela” and “Hands Off Latin America.”

The reaction overseas was swift and sharply critical. China and Russia condemned the operation, while leaders across Latin America warned of regional instability. Colombian President Gustavo Petro issued one of the most forceful rebukes.

“A clan of pedophiles wants to destroy our democracy,” Petro said. “To keep Epstein’s list from coming out, they send warships to kill fishermen and threaten our neighbor with invasion for their oil.”

The Trump administration has defended the operation as a law enforcement action tied to long-standing narcotics charges. Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, face U.S. indictments alleging narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, and weapons offenses. President Donald Trump said the U.S. would temporarily oversee Venezuela during a transition.

On Capitol Hill, criticism crossed party lines. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the operation was reckless without congressional authorization, while Sen. Amy Klobuchar warned of unintended consequences from regime-change actions.

Supporters of the operation, including some Venezuelan Americans, gathered in New York’s Times Square and near the Simón Bolívar statue in Washington, waving flags and celebrating what they described as the end of years of repression.

“We share this feeling of joy, of happiness, of hope,” said Leonardo Angulo, who has lived in the United States for eight years.