Lucas Wins in Hotly Contested Race

State Senator L. Louise Lucas won the highest-profile party primary race in Hampton Roads on June 20 by defeating State Senator Lionell Spruill to claim the Democratic party nomination in the 18th District in November.

The recently redrawn 18th District encompasses parts of Portsmouth and Chesapeake.

The Associated Press called the race at 8:43 p.m. Tuesday. Lucas had 9,464 votes, or 53% of the vote, compared to Spruill’s 8,370 votes with 96% of the votes counted.

Lucas and Spruill had raised roughly $1.4 million and $1.3 million, respectively, as of June 8, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

In the Democratic-leaning district, Lucas will now face off against Republican candidate Tony Goodwin in the November General Election.

Del. Angelia Williams Graves defeated Norfolk City Council member Andria McClellan in a Democratic primary to represent the newly drawn District 21 in the Virginia Senate in Norfolk.

The Associated Press called the race for Graves at 9:19 p.m. Tuesday. Graves had 7,818 votes, or 62.3% of the vote, compared to McClellan’s 4,737 votes, with 95% of the votes counted.

In other races, newcomer Bonita Anthony defeated Kim Sudderth in the 92 House District race in Norfolk.

Alex Askew defeated Rick James in the 95th House District primary race in Virginia Beach.

Democrat Nadarius Clark defeated Michele Joyce in the 84th House district primary race.

