Lolita Portis, 1946-2026 – Lifetime Prom Date With Twins

By Terrance Afer-Anderson

Special to the New Journal and Guide

Publisher’s Note: Lolita Portis, the youngest member of the Norfolk 17, passed on July 7, 2026 at age 80 in Lanham, Md.. Terrance Afer-Anderson interviews her twin sons, Brad and Brent, about their history-making mother and her legacy.

When it was time for Lolita Portis’s prom at Norfolk’s Maury High School, she was not allowed to attend, due to public school segregation. This was despite the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision and was, perhaps to a great degree, exacerbated by her being one of the “Norfolk 17,” African-American youth who, in 1959, dared to breach six of the city’s all-white public schools.

Yet years later, on June 12, 1970, Lolita Portis was blessed to give birth to twin boys Brad and Brent, each becoming like perpetual prom dates, blessed lifetime panaceas for the travails and denials their mother endured.

Ms. Portis transitioned on July 7, 2026. I interviewed her twins recently and got brief insight as well from her cousin Denice Darceline Harris and close friend Patricia Turner, Ed.D. herself a Norfolk 17 alumna.

Ms. Harris described Ms. Portis as “a trailblazer, one of 17 who never imagined the impact they would have on future generations.” Though they purposefully avoided sharing memories of those difficult times, Dr. Turner shared she and Portis were more “like sisters.” She further observed, “She was the youngest of us 17” and was a “beautiful spirit.”

As exquisite a tandem experience as twinship is, I felt it appropriate to interview Brad Nixon Paige and Brent Walker Paige by providing each with identical questions. Brad having been birthed 6 minutes prior to Brad gets the first word, Brent the last.

Born in Washington, D.C., both reside in nearby suburban cities. Brad is a Field Technology Officer with a federal agency and Brent is self-employed, himself an Information Technology professional.

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TA: What would each of you say about how your mother raised twins?

BRAD: Our mom was the very best mother to both of us. She allowed us to be ourselves and taught us many lessons about life. She always told us to do our very best and she can live with the outcome.

BRENT: The greatest lesson she taught me was what unconditional love really means. No matter what mistakes I made, no matter where life took me, she loved me through every season. She believed that accepting reality instead of fighting it made life a whole lot smoother.

TA: What did your mother share about her experience as a member of the Norfolk 17? How do you think that experience might have shaped her approach as a mom, especially an African-American mom?

BRAD: Brent and I didn’t know anything about the Norfolk 17 until we were in our 30s. Her explanation was that she didn’t want to set any prejudice in our minds against any race of people because they treated our mom unfairly. It put a lot of my mom’s behaviors in perspective. She would never eat alone and we found out it’s because of the times she had to do so while in high school. The person behind her (in class) would constantly slam his/her desk in my mom’s back. She mentioned spit balls in her hair. One time, she was asked by a teacher to stay for a few after class, which was at the end of the school day. Mom was so scared because she knew if she didn’t get outside right away she wouldn’t have protection. When she was delayed for any reason after school, it raised an alarm and scared everyone, thinking the worse.

A reporter asked her how she felt about attending a new school. My mom said she would just make new friends, not understanding, due to her young age and being naïve, the hatred of people simply because of your skin color. I thought that was sad yet shows how hate is taught and my mom simply wasn’t taught to hate but to love and accept everyone for who they are. That’s what she taught Brent and I.

BRENT: Mom rarely talked about being one of the Norfolk 17 when we were growing up. She never wore it like a badge or expected recognition for what she had done. To us, she was simply our mother.

As I got older, she shared pieces of her experience. She talked about what happened… more to teach us about perseverance than about history. I think she intentionally protected us from the harshness of what she experienced as a 12-year-old little girl. She got bullied, spat on, the violence she experienced in school. And she had PTSD as she grew older.

She understood firsthand what hatred looked like, yet she never raised us to hate anyone. She raised us to value education, to work hard, to respect everyone, and to never allow bitterness to define who we were. I think that’s why she pushed us to take school seriously and to become productive people. She had lived through a time when simply walking into a classroom required courage.

TA: Where did you go to school?

BRAD: We both attended Jacox, Azalea Garden and then Granby High School, graduating in 1988.

BRENT: Looking back now, there’s something powerful about realizing that we were able to attend integrated public schools because of people like our mother.

TA: How would you describe your mother’s role in history?

BRAD: It just reaffirmed my belief that my mom is tough, courageous, and super smart. My mom is a superhero in my mind.

BRENT: To me, Mom was a pioneer. She was a woman of small stature but incredible strength. I’ve often wondered where she found that fighting spirit. What amazes me most is that she never allowed those experiences to make her hard. She wanted us to grow up believing in people instead of fearing them.

TA: In view of what your mother experienced, how do you think you can yourselves leave a legacy that honors her?

BRAD: Mom has always told Brent and I how proud she was of us. As a matter of fact, that was probably one of the last things she told us both before she passed on July 7th. Mom shared with us that we are the very best thing that has happened to her, giving birth to her twin sons on June 12, 1970, two days before her birthday on June 14th. So, we shared 56 years of birthdays together, which were all awesome!

BRENT: The greatest way I can honor my mother is by making sure her story doesn’t end with my generation. I have always told my children that their grandmother isn’t just part of our family’s history. She is part of American history. If my children and grandchildren continue telling her story, valuing education, treating people with dignity, and standing up for what’s right, then I believe her legacy will continue long after we’re gone.

TA: Any last words?

BRAD: My mom was the very best friend a son could ask for. She was my “road dog.” Whenever it was time for a road trip, she was in my passenger seat.

BRENT: People will always remember her place in history. I hope they also remember her heart. Because to us, that’s who she really was.