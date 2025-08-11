By Sean C. Bowers

In college during Des Moines, Iowa’s 73-Degrees-below-zero temperature I ran 2 miles nightly each way across campus to catch the “Late Show” with David Letterman at the firehouse (an ex-firehouse-turned-college-apartment) with my friends. It was our happening, a gathering place of thought, growth, peace, laughter, and promise.

Last week, CBS caved and cancelled the “Late Show” now hosted by Stephen Colbert, currently the number one late night talk show in the ratings. This was done to please the O’ranged Demonic One. FULL STOP!

Because Dave spoke to our generation in an honest way that Johnny Carson did not and couldn’t, he was our guy. When the “Late Show” changed networks from NBC to CBS and moved into the Ed Sulivan Theater in the early 1990s, the show was already established as its own irreverent institution. One thing Dave handed directly to Stephen Colbert in 2009 was the “in-your-face” political satire; que the Dick Cheney video clip with coffin opening and spooky sound affect.

Both Dave and Stephen carried that “Late Night” sword of truth’s justice for us, their faithful viewers. My life and writing over the past 30 years have been greatly impacted by both of these late show comedic heroes. Speaking truth-to-power is a tricky art-form when the system is weighted, and now actually weighed down by an O’range clown.

The fact that the L.A. TIMES, then ABC, now CBS, Columbia University, and various law firms have caved and folded their legally winnable cases against the Over O’ranged Overlord preemptively, without firing a single defensive “shot,” illustrates the gravity of how easily we can lose all freedom of speech. That “shot” to the deposition of Sir O’range Memory LOSS is the best defense in every case. Instead we force him to prove his false allegations, on which all his fake lawsuits are dipped and hatred-tipped, ON THE RECORD! One thing that deposing and exposing him does is to win cases against him, because the law is not on his side and never has been. When the O’range-pie-hole opens under oath, in a legal deposition, he can’t control himself and he loses. FULL START this process. Let EVERY lawsuit band together, for strength-in-numbers.

All parties going forward together force him UNDER OATH, to prove his false exaggerations and accusations are true. He is a public figure who stepped into the national spotlight and all that entails. Every other President has known, acknowledged, and abided by these simple positive terms as perks of the job’s visibility and responsibility.

This lifelong liar gleefully sues the small, and weak, as a strategy tool of wealth to bankrupt and destroy them. No one is exempt: individuals’ reputations, companies, Americans whom he disagrees with, even other countries. His legacy is as “the destroyer, and annoyer” never the jobs creator “employer.” He fired the Jobs numbers appointed and approved official on factless, evidence less OPINION.

Surrendering the high ground of TRUTH to this O’ranged Mal-functioning-Mal-Content is to admit that everything we learned growing up in school-science, math, team sports, was all wrong and a complete waste of time. We cannot afford to cave and abandon our principles.

What we Christians learned in our churches, temples, and mosques under those nation’s steeples was not about persecution of her peoples. It was as wrong as the 700 Club’s supposedly GOD-favored-preferred-frequent-heaven-flyer program and the O’ranged Freckled Oreo is today.

Advertisement

You can’t reconcile the pedophile-protecting, multiple woman abuser, Liar and Qweef, with the TEN COMMANDMENTS, let alone CHRISTIANITY.

Don’t sell your soul to this O’range Pasty Troll. Now after destroying our 401k‘s and the economy in six short months, he is ready to maul the emoluments clause with one self-enrichment rip-off after another.

Creepy the way O’rangey-Kong said “Epstein stole” humanly trafficked former teenager Mara Largo spa-worker (recent suicide) Virgina Duffrey. Slip of his paranoid-ian Freud-ian tongue. Convenient the way the world, the Supreme Court, Congress, and the Republican Right Red (states) Sea opens for his O’rangeness of Low-ness.

There are those of us that no matter what, we will continue to write on honoring the true Letterman and Colbert-ian fashion, calling out the least credible, most ill-prepared buffoon and preposterous imposter of genuine leadership ever to occupy the White House. “Make America GAG Again” is how his fantasy ends.

Letterman and Colbert are the Star Trek USS Enterprise’s defensive shields of comedic relief from the reality of your Darth Vader’s Death star leadership void. Taking the truth-to-power relay baton that is being passed from them unto responsible journalists everywhere is now our task. We hold the utmost respect for the history they built.

Now I realize I have been training for this event since college. We will report the fact less faucet, with no OFF button as he lies, projects, sues, assaults, sues, skips congressional and constitutional laws, ignores subpoenas, and sets the standard for total lawlessness in our country. Tis exactly why we will never “go quietly into that good night” of this broken Republican Right.

Letterman, Colbert- we call for the poetic comedic knights of the roundtable to come and break the O’ranged One’s spell to hell. Because character never surrenders to caricature.

Sean C. Bowers has written for The New Journal and Guide, CHAMPIONING overcoming racism, sexism, classism, and religious persecution. More of his work can found by searching “Sean C. Bowers” on the NJ&G website, on social media at Linkedin.com or by email V1ZUAL1ZE@aol.com