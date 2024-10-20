Local Voices: Political Lawsuits Won’t Silence My Fight For Chesapeake’s Working Families

By Don Carey

Over the past several months, I’ve found myself at the center of a political firestorm, facing lawsuits and attacks aimed at silencing my voice as I run for mayor of Chesapeake. These lawsuits, filed by political operatives, are more than just personal attacks on my candidacy – they are part of a larger effort to stop the work I’ve been doing to address the issues that matter most to Chesapeake’s families: flooding, crime, education, and affordable housing.

These kitchen table issues – things like making sure our children can safely walk to school, ensuring neighborhoods aren’t left to deteriorate, and finding solutions to our city’s flooding crisis – are the real challenges facing our community. And that’s why my opponents are fighting so hard to get me off the ballot.

The first lawsuit came from a majority of my own City Council colleagues, who voted to challenge my candidacy in court. The issue? An outdated provision in the city charter requires a council member running for mayor to resign by June 30. But here’s the kicker: this provision was written when elections were held in May and hasn’t been updated since we switched to November elections. My council term ends on December 31. Yet, instead of working together to update this provision, they decided to weaponize it to kick me off of council.

Another lawsuit followed from Nelson Velez, chairman of the Virginia Tea Party. His argument was the same – because I didn’t resign by June 30, I shouldn’t be allowed to run. But let’s be real here: this wasn’t about following the rules. Because anyone could see that the intent of the law was on my side. It was about getting rid of me because I represent a threat to the power structures that have been in place in Chesapeake for too long .

What’s most troubling is that while these operatives use hard-earned tax dollars to attack me and prop up Mayor West, they continue to overlook the real issues facing our city. For months, I’ve been advocating for solutions to the flooding that plagues neighborhoods. I’ve been standing up for residents who want safe communities, free from crime and drugs. And I’ve been working for solutions to the lack of affordable housing in the city. These are the issues that matter to Chesapeake families.

Rather than debating the real issues facing Chesapeake, my opponents have chosen to weaponize the court system in an attempt to silence me. What’s even more disheartening is that during a time when our city needs strong, mature leadership, Mayor West is once again absent, failing to stand up and be the leader Chesapeake deserves.

The truth is, Chesapeake’s political establishment are afraid of what I represent. I stand with the forgotten families – the ones stuck in traffic, struggling with crime in their neighborhoods, and watching their communities flood. They know that if I’m elected mayor, I will fight for them, and that terrifies and the establishment.

Thankfully, the court saw through these politically motivated lawsuits and dismissed both cases. I can now continue my campaign and bring attention to the issues that matter. But this fight isn’t over. The political machine is still working against me, and they’re counting on the people of Chesapeake to remain silent. But I believe the people will not be silenced.

I won’t back down. I will continue to fight for the people of Chesapeake, for the families who deserve better, and for the future of our city. And on November 5, we have the chance to elect a mayor who will work for the people, not the political establishment.

Together, we can bring real solutions to the issues that affect all of us.

About Don Carey

Don Carey is a dedicated public servant, a current member of the Chesapeake City Council, and a passionate advocate for transparency, integrity, and progress in local government. He is running for Mayor of Chesapeake to ensure that every citizen has a voice and that the city thrives under strong, principled leadership. You can learn more about his campaign at www.votedoncarey.com.

