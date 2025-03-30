Local Va. Democrats Bring Encouraging Reports Home At Post-Session Town Hall

By Dr. George F. Reed

Special to the Guide

PORTSMOUTH

On March 19, 2025, Virginia Senator and Senate Pro Tempore, L. Louise Lucas, House Del. C.E. Cliff Hayes, and House Speaker Del. Don L. Scott, Jr., conducted a Post-Session Town Hall. The Event, billed as the “People’s” Town Hall, lived up to its billing. More than 20 people asked questions during the 90 minute session and many provided questions to be answered later by the legislators. The legislators spoke to an overflow crowd at the New Testament Church in Portsmouth.

The Town Hall was masterfully moderated by Eric W. Claville, J.D., M.L.I.S., director, Center for African American Policy at Norfolk State University. The legislators introduced themselves and answered questions on topics related to affordable housing, rent assistance, tunnel tolls, effects of Fentanyl, education, and several other topic.

Senator Lucas summarized legislation already passed and legislation passed in the 2025 General Assembly that affects the daily lives of constituents. She noted that she and the Speaker of the House secured $101 million in the state’s budget for relief at the Elizabeth River Tunnel.

This funding relief is available to residents of Portsmouth, Norfolk, Newport News, Hampton, and Franklin. If you make less than $50,000 a year, you are eligible for 14 free trips per week. This is in addition to the 50 percent discount on tolls, which is available to residents of all 16 localities that make up Hampton Roads and who make less than $65,000 annually.

You must have an E-Zpass to take advantage of these programs, and you can sign up for E-Zpass at the Norfolk E-Zpass Customer Service Center, 1701 Church Street. You also can obtain it at the Portsmouth E-Zpass at 4010 Victory Boulevard or DriveERT customer Care Center at 309 County Street.

House speaker Don Scott explained a bill was passed to provide single tax filers with a rebate of $200 and $400 for joint filers. The rebate checks will be sent out to everyone in October. Additionally, the standard deduction will increase to $8,750 for single filers and $17,500 for joint filers, an increase of $250 and $500 respectively.

The refundable earned income tax will increase from 15 to 20 percent of the federal credit.

The bill also expanded first-time homebuyer’s grants to $10,000 and increased rental assistance, and added additional funding for K-12 education. Speaker Don Scott noted that this year’s session “focused on delivering real results for Virginia families”. He encouraged home seekers to use the first-time homebuyer grant to purchase a home.

In addition to the additional funding for K-12 education, funding for support educational staff, the legislators appropriated $8 million toward a new Career and Technical Center and the construction of a new Crestwood Intermediate School. In addition to the additional school fund for support staff, Senator Lucas noted that they wanted to equip schools to maintain their record of excellence, but to also close the achievement gap.

A bill introduced by Delegate Bonita Anthony was passed to create alternative pathways to obtaining a provisional teaching license for people enrolled in career technical education program seeking to become educators. This will increase the needed supply of teachers as well as reduce teacher work shortages.

Delegate Nadarius Clark’s bill requiring schools to keep bleeding control kits in the building, while another bill prohibits the sale or distribution of nitrous oxide to minors were passed. Legislation was passed that is designed to increase transparency around prescription pricing and requiring insurance providers to include coverage of mental health and substance abuse disorder benefits. Also, a bill was passed to require emergency room to include tests for fentanyl and routine drug screening.

Delegate Cliff Hayes was a patron on a bill that allows the state treasurer to automatically pay people for unclaimed cash property without that person having to file for it. Delegate Hayes noted, “Virginia is one of a few states where, if unclaimed property is being held, citizenry has to ask for their money back when it’s theirs in the first place.” He also introduced a bill that changes Chesapeake’s charter to clarify when a sitting council member must step down in order to run for mayor.

Senator Angelia Williams Graves’ legislation passed allows stop sign cameras and creates guardrails for existing red-light cameras. She also highlighted a bill from her constituents that would make it a class 1 misdemeanor for committing battery on a sports official.

Yes, Democrats in Virginia moved forward and legislated for the people abundantly. The laws passed in the 2025 legislative session focused on helping people acquire and live the American dream.