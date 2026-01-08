Local Health Advocate Pushes Va. Sodium Warning Label Bill

By New Journal and Guide Staff

For Dr. Tamika Quinn, the fight for sodium transparency is not political – it is personal.

A two-time stroke survivor and nationally recognized health advocate, Quinn is leading efforts to pass the Sodium Warning Label Bill in Virginia, legislation that would require restaurants to disclose sodium levels in prepared foods. Supporters say the measure could play a critical role in reducing hypertension, heart disease, and stroke across the Commonwealth.

The proposed legislation, sponsored by Delegate Cliff Hayes and Delegate Bonita Anthony, seeks to mandate sodium disclosure in restaurant meals statewide. If enacted, Virginia would join a small number of jurisdictions nationwide taking legislative action to address excessive sodium consumption.

“This bill is about awareness and prevention,” Quinn said. “High sodium intake is directly linked to hypertension, heart disease, and stroke. When people are informed, they can make better decisions for themselves and their families.”

The bill mirrors an ordinance currently in effect in Philadelphia, where Quinn played a key role during its consideration. As an Ambassador with the American Heart Association, Quinn traveled to Philadelphia to provide testimony during public discussion of the city’s sodium warning legislation.

Her testimony, rooted in both lived experience and public health advocacy, was described by attendees as heartfelt and impactful. During the hearing, one City Council member shared her own similar experience with preeclampsia and acknowledged the dangers of hypertension, reinforcing the need for greater public awareness around sodium consumption.

The Philadelphia measure ultimately passed and is now law.

Quinn believes Virginia is at a similar crossroads.

“This legislation isn’t about limiting choice,” she said. “It’s about transparency. People deserve to know what they’re consuming, especially when excessive sodium can have life-threatening consequences.”

Beyond legislative advocacy, Quinn is widely known as Your Favorite Stroke Survivor. She is a speaker, author, and community educator whose work centers on stroke prevention, survivor empowerment, and family-based health education, particularly within underserved communities.

Quinn is the Founder of G.L.A.M. Giving Life and Motivation Inc., a 501c3 that aims to provide awareness and prevention of stroke, heart disease and childhood obesity.

The Sodium Warning Label Bill is expected to be considered during the upcoming legislative session.

“If this bill passes,” Quinn said, “it has the potential to save lives by making the invisible visible.”

What The Sodium Warning Label Bill Would Do

If passed into law, the proposed Sodium Warning Label Bill would:

Require restaurants to clearly disclose when menu items exceed recommended daily sodium limits

Increase transparency by helping consumers understand how much sodium is in prepared foods

Support public health efforts aimed at reducing hypertension, heart disease, and stroke

Empower individuals and families to make informed dietary choices

Align Virginia with proven policy models, including legislation already in effect in Philadelphia

Health advocates say sodium disclosure is especially critical for individuals with high blood pressure, heart disease, kidney disease, and a history of stroke.