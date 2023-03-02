LIBK NEWS – NNPA

Connect with us

Prosecutors in Memphis have begun dismissing cases in which the five officers who beat Tyre Nichols to death have played a part. Some believe the officers’ misconduct, including falsifying police and arrest reports and lying under oath, could lead to hundreds of cases being overturned and still hundreds more where prosecutors cannot proceed. Also, New Jersey is taking a totally different path than Florida regarding teaching US History. The Garden State is adopting and expanding the program that Gov. DeSantis rejected in Florida. The World Health Organization called an emergency meeting yesterday amid an outbreak in Africa of one of the deadliest diseases known to man. This story is vital because the WHO fears that it could spread globally much like the coronavirus.

