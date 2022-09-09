Labor Day With Congressman Scott

NEWPORT NEWS

After a two-year break due to COVID, the Labor Day Cookout hosted annually by U.S. Congressman Bobby Scott returned to his waterfront estate in Newport News.

Over the years, the Cookout has become one of the premier political events in Virginia, serving as an unofficial kickoff for political campaigns leading up to November general elections. This year’s event was no different as hundreds of guests gathered on the lawn to cheer on Virginia’s political candidates and incumbents at the local, state and national levels.

“The Annual Labor Day Cookout is my way of thanking volunteers and the community for their support as well as providing a platform for political candidates seeking office this November,” said Congressman Scott.

The afternoon was fun filled with lots of food, selfie pictures and live entertainment by RaJazz.