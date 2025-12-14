Black Arts and Culture
Kwanzaa & Emancipation: Dr. Colita N. Fairfax To Speak Jan. 1 On Cultural & Historical Legacy
Virginia Beach organizations will unite this season for a Kwanzaa Marketplace and an Emancipation Jubilee featuring Dr. Colita Fairfax, whose New Year’s Day address will explore cultural legacy, historical truth, and strategies to defend hard-won freedoms in a challenging political climate.
#Kwanzaa #EmancipationJubilee #DrColitaFairfax #VirginiaBeach #NAACP #CVUU #CulturalHeritage #BlackHistory #CommunityEmpowerment
VIRGINIA BEACH
The NAACP–Virginia Beach Branch, the Racial Justice Task Force of Coastal Virginia Unitarian Universalist (CVUU), and the New Journal and Guide have joined together for two powerful community events celebrating African-American heritage, resilience, and the ongoing pursuit of justice.
On December 28th, Coastal Virginia Unitarian Universalists (CVUU) will host its traditional Kwanzaa Marketplace, a vibrant gathering that features local BIPOC-owned businesses, youth-led initiatives, and cultural artisans. It will be held from 1-4 p.m. at CVUU 809 So. Military Highway, Virginia Beach. This celebratory event fosters cultural exchange, economic empowerment, and community connection.
On January 1, 2026, the last day of Kwanzaa, Dr. Colita Nichols Fairfax of Norfolk State University will be the esteemed speaker for an Emancipation Jubilee Commemoration. A distinguished social science scholar and cultural historian, Dr. Fairfax specializes in uncovering historical and cultural narratives that deepen our collective understanding and empower community. Her address promises to offer insights into the historical significance of the emancipation; and strategies for safeguarding our hard-won liberties in today’s hostile political climate.
Also, with gratitude, several individuals and organizations will be recognized during the Jubilee for their decades of exemplary service in preserving and advancing our shared historical legacy: Georgia Allen, Brenda Andrews, Sheri Bailey, Charles Johnson, Leah Drake Stith, Deirdre Love, Rodney Jordan, and the African-American History Society. Their unwavering commitment has been a cornerstone in building a foundation for generations to come.
